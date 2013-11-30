Hiconn Electronics Introduces Its New VGA+Audio to HDMI Converter, VAH-2M

Recently, Hiconn Electronics has launched its new new VGA+Audio to HDMI converter product, VAH-2M; the company will release new models every two weeks to expand its market share.

Recently, Hiconn Electronics has launched its new new VGA+Audio to HDMI converter product, VAH-2M. According to James Yin, sales director of the company, the company’s full lines of adapter collections have been selling well in the global market recently; in the next few months, Hiconn Electronics will release new models every two weeks to expand its market share.

Jame Yin, the sales director of the company, said, “Our new product VGA+Audio to HDMI converter, VAH-2M, is a brand new products in the industry, and its design represents the trend of 2014. Hiconn Electronics is strong at computer accessories OEM and ODM, especially at cables and cable assemblies. We will help our clients grow in business with our premium quality products and services, and to create a double-win future.”

The followings are some details of:



Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Easy to use, installs in seconds, no settings and it is a resolution pass-through converter

Purely for conversion between video formats but not convert the input/output resolutions

Aluminum shell

Compliant with HDMI 1.3

?VGA input: 640*480@60Hz, 800*600@60Hz, 1024*768@60Hz, 1280*720@60Hz, 1280*768@60Hz, 1280*800@60Hz, 1280*1024@60Hz, 1360*768@60Hz, 1600*1200@60Hz, 1920*1080@60Hz, 1920*1200@60Hz

Audio for input - 3.5mm

HDMI output - up to 1080P

Coming with certified 5V 1A power supply

Retail paper box

According to Jame Yin, all Hiconn Electronics’ products are CE, FCC, UL and RoHS approval. The company provides a free one-year replacement and lifetime warranties for all its products.

Jame Yin also mentions that Hiconn Electronics will attend the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, USA. Moreover, the company will exhibit more new HDMI cables, SATA cables and VGA cables at the show.

About Hiconn Electronics

Hiconn Electronics (Shenzhen Hiconn Electronics Co. Ltd.) is devoted to designing and manufacturing a wide range of connection cables and customized cable assemblies, offering many HDMI cables, VGA cables, SATA cables, USB cables, 1394 cables, DVI cables, SCSI (Small Computer System Interface) and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hiconn.net/.

Contact Person: James Yin (Sales Director)

Company Name: Shenzhen Hiconn Electronics Co., Ltd.

Address: Shenghua Building., Xixiang Road., Baoan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

Zip Code: 518102

Tel: +86-755-8109 8345

Fax:+86-755-2779 3497

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11381247.htm