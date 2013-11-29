Hiconn Electronics Updates Its Website With New HDMI 3D Splitters

Recently, Hiconn Electronics, a leading company of high end electronic products, has announced its new collection of HDMI 3D Splitters.

According to the CEO of the company, customers can see the detailed information about the new products. “We are happy to show our new items. Now, all of them are available with discounted prices, up to 30% off. Every customer who places an order can enjoy the special offer; it is valid until December 21, 2013.

The CEO of the company says, “We are happy to unveil our new range of HDMI 3D Splitters. We have listed all the information about it on our website, hoping to help clients make a shopping decision more efficiently. It is true that our splitters have received many positive comments. So, there is nothing for worldwide customers to worry about. Aside from that, 24/7 customer service is provided on our website.”

In addition to HDMI 3D Splitters, the company is now offering thousands of practical devices at its online shop. Its products including HDMI to VGA+Audio Converters, HDMI Extender Adapters, 4-Port USB3.0 HUBs, USB 2.0 100M Ethernet Adaptors, Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Cables, MHL to HDMI Cables and so on.

About Hiconn Electronics

Hiconn Electronics (Shenzhen Hiconn Electronics Co. Ltd.) is devoted to designing and manufacturing a wide range of connection cables and customized cable assemblies, offering many HDMI cables, VGA cables, SATA cables, USB cables, 1394 cables, DVI cables, SCSI (Small Computer System Interface) and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hiconn.net/.

