HindSite Honors Long-Time Customers With Trail Blazer Award

Seventeen of the company’s first 18 customers are still using HindSite today, more than a decade after they first purchased the field service software solution.

In the late 90s, HindSite’s President and founder, David Crary, owned a landscape irrigation business. He realized that, contrary to popular belief, he didn’t actually get paid for doing work. He only got paid if he did the paperwork surrounding his work.

And that paperwork was killing his productivity. He was wasting a lot of time and losing a lot of money because his paperwork wasn’t being completed in a timely fashion.

“Paperwork was the bane of my existence,” explains Crary. “I estimated that I was losing close to $80,000 annually because of illegible, lost or inaccurate paperwork.”

So he reached out to a software development firm to help him develop work order software that would eliminate the paperwork from his business. And the HindSite Solution was born. The software revolutionized his business, helping him triple his revenue in a short amount of time.

By 2002, he decided that HindSite was so revolutionary that other contractors could easily experience the productivity gains he’d experienced, and began selling it to other green industry contractors. Over the course of the next two years, 18 contractors bought HindSite.

Remarkably, 17 of them are still using HindSite today, more than a decade later. To thank them for their dedication, HindSite recently sent each of them a HindSite Trail Blazer award. More than 500 customers later, those original HindSite users’ dedication to HindSite is one of the central reasons the business is growing so rapidly today.

“We wanted to do something special to recognize those customers that have been with us for more than a decade,“ explains Crary. “They are ultimately responsible for turning our small startup into the premier field service software solution for the green industry.”

About HindSite Software

HindSite Software has helped green industry contractors better manage and grow their business with field service software since 2001. Initially designed as irrigation software, HindSite today assists service businesses with scheduling and billing (e.g. quickbooks scheduling software), contact management, field data collection, and invoicing in QuickBooks®, Sage Peachtree®, and Simply Accounting®. This paperless field service management software has been proven to increase efficiency and organization, meaning greater profit potential with less administrative time.

