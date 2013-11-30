Hit Macros Now Included with Merry Mechanization's SMP/IS Software

Merry Mechanization adds Hit Macro feature to SMP/IS sheet metal fabrication software.

Merry Mechanization, Inc. recently introduced automation in the form of hit macros to the company's 2D and 3D SMP/IS software. SMP/IS is one of the leading 2D and 3D CAD and CAM applications for metal fabricators and engineers. SMP/IS is a versatile application that draws sheet metal parts and flat layouts while allowing the user to write optimized NC code in one software application.

Traditionally, CAD/CAM software sees each part’s edge geometry as unique and punches them individually; rarely with any consistency. This concept works, but fixing all of the problems such as inappropriate tooling can be very tedious and time-consuming for the engineer. According to a spokesperson for SMP/IS “With Hit Macros, the process becomes much faster and easier for any engineer. SMP/IS CAD/CAM software now allows the engineer to highlight a part’s edge geometry, punched manually, and record it as a Hit Macro.” SMP/IS will then analyze all edges of a part, compare them to the engineer’s saved Hit Macros, and automatically punch the edges found without any intervention by the engineer. Hit Macros can be used on both internal and external edges of a part.

With Hit Macros, it’s more than placing saved punching on a part. Merry Mechanization’s Hit Macros will find and snap approved punching to any part’s edge geometry. Users can manually place any Hit Macro by snapping it to any point on the sheet metal part. Just select a Hit Macro from the list in the preview window, and select any point on the part where the Hit Macro is to be placed. Hit Macros can also be enabled when using SMP/IS AutoPunch, which will automatically punch the entire part’s geometry, as well as, ensure the edges that match a saved Hit Macro are punched properly. “Engineers can be confident that all sheet metal parts are punched completely and without problems, streamlining the part through production,” exclaimed an SMP/IS spokesperson.

About Merry Mechanization, Inc.

Merry Mechanization's SMP/IS CAD/CAM and Nesting software is trusted by some of the world's leading sheet metal fabricators and designers and works seamlessly with several applications such as: AutoDesk’s AutoCAD, Siemens Solid Edge, and Dassault Systemes SolidWorks. Using Merry Mechanization’s suite of powerful software, manufacturing is more optimized, streamlined, and provides automation tools to integrate with trusted industry software. With the release of Hit Macros, engineers and fabricators can save time and money by automating edge punching. Merry Mechanization’s SMP/IS still comes with the benefits of Cleanup, CurveFit, and Trim/Extend functions, and it exports to any .dxf or .igs file format.

