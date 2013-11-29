Holiday Gift Idea for Men and Woman Who Want to Learn Airbrush Tanning and Start a Mobile Spray Tanning Business

The holiday season is just around the corner and people are busy thinking of unique gifts ideas for their loved ones. The Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy suggests that gift-givers can pre purchase a spray tanning course for individuals who like flexibility and like to be in control of their own schedule.

This holiday season, it is finally possible to give loved ones a gift that changes their lives, thanks to the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy. The Los Angeles based academy is the leading spray tanning training center in the country. Since their inception in January 2011, the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy has been the guiding force behind helping many of their students start their own spray tanning business. Over 130 students from around the country have been trained and many students are currently operating their own full-time or part-time spray tanning business. The academy's pre purchased airbrush tanning course is not only a great gift idea, but it can also help someone build a rewarding career as a mobile airbrush tanning technician. The academy is headed by Simone Emmons, one of America’s most recommended experts in airbrush tanning. The academy is making the purchasing of the course easier by providing financing options through Paypal's Bill Me Later® Option. Qualified students can receive interest free credit for six months on the airbrush tanning training and spray tanning equipment.

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United states and one out of each five Americans suffer from skin cancer in their lifetime. It has also been revealed by The Skin Cancer Foundation that almost 90 percent of non melanoma skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Many modern day tanning enthusiasts are aware of these figures. As a result, airbrush tanning has emerged as a preferred alternative in the beauty and wellness market because this does not involve any exposure to sunlight. Many of the well known beauty salons across the country are already offering or planning to start offering spray tanning services. The demand for spray tanning experts is also on the rise all over the world. Starting a spray tanning business is relatively hassle free because, unlike many other trades such as an esthetician, no cosmetology licensing is required to learn this trade, except for the state of Oregon. Also, the startup equipment required for this business is relatively inexpensive.

The pre purchased spray tanning certification program will comprise of hands on training session on live models. More details on the spray tanning training program and what's included can be found at this link: http://1dayspraytantraining.com/sign-up-now-for-spray-tan-training/

Being a marketing expert, Simone also helps all her students with all their business promotion related requirements. The academy also has a private online group where all students can ask their questions and interact with previous students in addition to private contact to Simone who answers phone and text messages.

Individuals who want to give a life changing gift to a loved one can read more about the airbrush tanning training at: http://hollywoodairbrushtanningacademy.com/about-spray-tan-course/overview-of-course/.

About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy:

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Airbrush Tanning Certification program to anyone who wishes to learn spray tanning. Simone Emmons, the creator of the spray tanning training program, has been a professional, licensed spray tanning technician and teacher and has helped numerous entrepreneurs from Louisiana, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Minnesota, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma, Alaska, Ohio, California, Canada and the Island of Hawaii and Trinidad start a business in Airbrush Tanning. The spray tanning program is unique because it provides hands-on and private spray tanning training to individuals who want to start an Airbrush Tanning Business. According to Emmons, this spray tanning program gives individuals a leading edge in starting an Airbrush Tanning business immediately after finishing with the training. Students have the option to choose from a full day course of 10-12 hours or two half day courses of 5-6 hours a day or through live video conferencing. The academy is also launching a website soon so students can learn Airbrush Tanning Online. Many tanning training institutions only educate students on their own equipment and products they sell; however, Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and good products in the airbrush tanning industry.

Individuals interested in learning and becoming certified in airbrush tanning should visit the website at Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy, or for more detailed information about the airbrush tanning classes, visit 1DaySprayTanTraining.com.

