Hopkins, MN Audiologist Dr. Kurt Pfaff of Hearing Care Specialists Launches New Website to Educate Local Residents about Hearing Loss and Hearing Aids

The new website from Hearing Care Specialists in Hopkins, MN provides valuable resources for local residents looking for help with hearing loss or tinnitus, or researching hearing aids.

Audiologist Dr. Kurt Pfaff and the team at Hearing Care Specialists have recently relaunched the practice website at hcshearing.com making it more user-friendly and informative. The new website is designed to help Hopkins, MN residents quickly find reliable information about hearing loss and hearing aids explained in a way that is easy to understand. Dr. Pfaff and the team are extremely excited about the launch of the redesigned website and invite comments and feedback from the community, former and current patients.

There are 3 main sections for visitors to explore. The Services section describes all of the diagnostic and treatment services provided by the audiologists at Hearing Care Specialists including hearing tests and tinnitus treatment therapies. The Hearing Info section is an educational section explaining how the auditory system works. It teaches visitors about how hearing works and where in the outer, middle or inner ear various things can go wrong to bring about hearing difficulties. The Hearing Aids section contains information on the latest hearing aid styles and technologies. Visitors can compare hearing aid features and functionality and narrow down the many choices to the hearing aid style that is best for them.

Throughout the website it is easy to reach the contact form, phone number and maps for Hearing Care Specialists' three Minnesota locations. Visitors should feel free to call and speak to an audiologist about any and all questions they have about their sense of hearing or the assistance that a hearing aid might provide.

About Dr. Kurt T. Pfaff, AuD:

Dr. Kurt Pfaff, Au.D. grew up around audiology because his father owned and operated a local hearing aid clinic. Dr. Pfaff earned his undergraduate degree in Communicative Disorders from the University of Tulsa and his Masters Degree in Audiology from Central Michigan University. He received his Doctor of Audiology Degree from the Arizona School of Health Sciences. Dr. Pfaff is a Minnesota Licensed Audiologist and is a member of the National and State associations of the AAA (American Academy of Audiologists) and the ADA (Academy of Doctors of Audiology).

About Hearing Care Specialists

Hearing Care Specialists provides full audiology services, hearing tests and hearing aids in Hopkins, Glencoe, Watertown Minnesota. The practice is dedicated to ongoing professional improvement and the entire staff works relentlessly to stay up-to-date with the latest improvements and developments in the hearing industry. The audiologists at Hearing Care Specialists understand that every patient is unique with individual needs and is dedicated to working with each person as an individual to evaluate and understand the cause and extent of their hearing loss and help them find the best hearing aids or other solutions to restore hearing ability.

Contact:

Hearing Care Specialists

http://hcshearing.com

Hearing Care Specialists

10417 Excelsior Blvd., Ste 2

Hopkins, Minnesota 55343

(952) 679-8700

Hearing Care Specialists

1130 Hennepin Ave N

Glencoe, Minnesota 55336

(320) 300-4852

Hearing Care Specialists

200 Lewis Ave S., Ste 220

Watertown, Minnesota 55388

(952) 679-8699

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/audiologist/hopkins-mn/prweb11356971.htm