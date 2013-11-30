http://www.consolerepairleeds.co.uk launches new website targeting console repairs in Leeds West Yorkshire; The company now repairs XBOX PS3 and Nintendo Wii

Console Repair Leeds is a new website launched by a company based in Horsforth Leeds offering repair services for a variety of consumer electronics, on offer are PS3 Repairs, Xbox Repairs and Nintendo Wii repairs. Ross Taylor Director at Console Repair Leeds says "We have always repaired consoles but believe the time is right to move into this sector in a big way considering the imminent launch of PS4 and Xbox One.

Horsforth based repair company has launched a new website targeting console repairs in the Leeds area. "We believe it is the first company in Leeds offering a professional grade repair service for console repairs", says Ross. The company already offers a service for iPhones, iPad and computers making the switch to consoles was a natural progression.

Ross explains his company has set aside a large advertising budget to capture the sector completely, "We are aiming for a massive advertising campaign immediately after Christmas which is when we usually see a large influx of enquiries for console repairs, we have allocated a fairly sizeable budget to ensure we have a presence on-line and offline."

The company says it has been converting the first floor of its property into a dedicated repair facility for consoles and iPads which it hopes to have on Google maps 360 virtual tour in the coming weeks, "We already have ground floor on Google maps 360, but we believe our customers are going to be very impressed with what we have in store for the upper floor, the ground floor will also be getting a complete facelift and we have decided to have it completely remapped from scratched."

Ross expects a long wait before any Xbox 1's or PS4 develop any faults, "The manufacturers will be keen to avoid the thermal issues that plagued the last generation of consoles, although predicting the long term reliability of any new gadget is difficult, I expect given the resources available to both companies the thermal design envelope will be bordering on the conservative."

