Hubbard Exteriors holiday sale begins with up to 15% off winter works

With the winter season now underway, Hubbard Exteriors have started their holiday sale with up to 15% off winter works with free estimates available for all.

One of Alberta’s leading family exterior renovation companies, Hubbard Exteriors, have now started their holiday sale with up to 15% off the cost of renovations on winter works. With the winter season just beginning it is not too late to install energy efficient windows and doors, which will help homeowners save on their heating and energy bills. When commenting on the benefits of double or triple glazed windows and doors, a spokesperson from Hubbard Exteriors commented that: “There are numerous very good reasons for installing energy efficient windows and doors. For example they will make a home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, they are maintenance free inside and out, they reduce noise pollution, mould and mildew will no longer be health problems. Additionally, they are a great investment as they add to the resale value of a home, with our 15% off sale, it is not too late to make this great investment”.

Among the selection of windows current available are high-quality insulated vinyl casements, awnings, bay and bow windows, sliders, single hung and basements. All these choices are energy efficient and amongst the highest performing energy-efficient products available on the market today.

They additionally provide an extensive selection of siding styles to suit all budgets, and in a striking array of colours, styles that will match any taste of architectural style. Given Alberta’s harsh winter environment, they will perform and last in the most demanding and hostile conditions, be it extreme cold or summer heat. Amongst the selection of exterior siding available is vinyl and hardboards or fibre cement siding, which have the look and feel of wood in a natural but more durable martial, and a less porous surface that holds paint well.

After contacting Hubbard Exteriors via their website, a qualified representative will provide detailed information about their products, current 15% off promotion and work schedules. They provide free quotes that are either written or electronic, an on-site consultation with one of their exterior renovation specialists prior to any commitment, a workmanship guarantee, and warranties for all their products provided in writing.

About Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors:

Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors is an established, professional and family operated and owned exterior renovation company. They have over 40 years of experience, 28 years in Calgary and the surrounding area. As a family-run business, they are dedicated to pleasing their customers while remaining focussed on providing high quality products and workmanship. Their reputation is one of reliability, trust and competitive prices. They are an A+ rated member of the Better Business Bureau.

