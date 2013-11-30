Indoor Tanning Gifts For This Christmas

Solar Salon, NYC's premier tanning salon, provides some great gift ideas for our friends and relatives who enjoy sunless tanning.

With the holidays fast approaching and many people looking to find the perfect gift for everyone here are a few ideas for the tanning salon buff you know. Ever wonder what the perfect gift is for those that love to tan? Know someone that seems obsessed with tanning? Finding the right gift does not need to be as hard as one might think. Here are a few ideas that will make tanning aficionados happy.

Airbrush tanning might be the gift that will suit that special someone. There are many people that participate in tanning bed tanning but have not tried airbrush tanning in New York yet. Solar Salon offers the opportunity to get them a gift certificate from their tanning salon for an airbrush session. This will give them the opportunity to try something new while still going to their favorite tanning salon.

Another idea is to buy a month of unlimited tanning from the tanning salon that they use. This will allow them to go as much as the want for a whole month. Generally, the more months purchased in advance ends up meaning a bigger savings. In fact, for those who visit the same tanning salon, there may be ways to save, like through Solar Salon's reward program.

Eye goggles that are made for tanning beds are another item that many indoor tanners would appreciate. This is an item that you can never have too many of. Take time to make sure that they are tanning safely and having goggles on is one of the recommended ways to tan.

Bronzer or tanning lotions are also great ideas for the avid tanner. It is usually best to go to the tanning salon that they use to be able to find the products that would best suit their needs. For the most part asking the person behind the desk for recommendations on which products would work best is a great way to find a great product.

About Solar Salon: Solar Salon has two premier tanning salons in New York, NY located in Chelsea and The Upper East Side, they provide quality care and services to their clients with safe, clean, advanced equipment and tanning supplies as well as expertly trained and experience tanning specialists.

