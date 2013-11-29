Industrial Wiping Cloth Manufacturer, Ace-Tex, Launches New Website

Ace-Tex, leading manufacturer for industrial wiping cloths, absorbents, and wiping tubes, has recently remade and relaunched the company’s homepage at http://www.ace-tex.com.

Ace-Tex, leading manufacturer for industrial wiping cloths, absorbents, and wiping tubes, has recently remade and relaunched the company’s homepage at http://www.ace-tex.com. The company, who is well known for its innovations in lint-free wipers for auto painters, remade the site to make it easier for prospective customers and partners to contact them and learn about their cutting edge cleaning solutions.

Tyler Smith, spokesman for Ace-Tex, had this to say about the site: “We are so excited to release the new site. It much more closely represents us as a brand, displays our Metro-Detroit heritage, and has information on all of the products that has made Ace-Tex what it is today. We are also excited to be able to receive dealer inquiries via the website, making our communications with our dealers much simpler and stronger.”

The site offers information on Ace-Tex’s most popular products, such as industrial tack cloths, absorbent pads, rolls, booms, and spill kits, and cloth wipers in bulk. It also allows users to learn more about the company, its warehouse, and its history. It also offers information on becoming a distributor for Ace-Tex, current deals, and frequently asked questions by their customers and distributors alike.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ace-Tex was established in 1946, and has offered quality cleaning solutions to major companies such as Ford Motor Company, Mercedes, Chrysler, and Hyundai. Ace-Tex is very renowned for their SRW technology, which removes dust and particulate matter from surfaces, then allows the surface to resist static. This innovation has saved the automotive industry hundreds of dollars per car in paint costs and repairs. The site also offers reclaimed and recycled cloths that can be used as general purpose rags, and are made from several types of popular wiping materials, such as flannel, polo shirt cloth, fleece, denim, and more. For more information, please call 800-444-3800 or visit Ace-Tex.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/industrial-cleaning-cloth/ace-tex-cloths/prweb11371480.htm