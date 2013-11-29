Infofree.com is Offering 50% Off Unlimited Sales Leads On Small Business Saturday

In celebration of this year’s Small Business Saturday movement, infofree.com is offering small businesses 50% off yearly subscription on Saturday, November 30th.

Infofree.com, the premier provider of unlimited sales leads announced it will launch a promotion to show its appreciation for small businesses and all they do for local communities. Infofree.com will be offering an exclusive 50% off every yearly subscription to new customers who sign up now through November 30th, 2013.

With a subscription of $359 a year, customers can access unlimited sales leads, mailings lists, and email lists.

Some of our most popular lists include:



New businesses

Homeowners

Small business owners

Consumers turning 65

Business executives

At infofree.com, we want to show our appreciation to the 28 million small businesses in the U.S and enable them to attain all the sales leads they need.

To sign up for a yearly subscription at 50% off, visit http://www.infofree.com or call 877-448-0101 for more information.

About Us: Infofree.com™ is revolutionizing the sales lead and mailing list industry by providing unlimited search, select and view of over 15 million business records, 225 million consumers, and hundreds of other specialty databases for the low, flat price of only $49.95 per month or $449 per year. Reach new homeowners, new movers, newlyweds, new businesses, and more.

The infofree.com content is compatible with the following platforms: Oracle CRM, Salesforce CRM, Microsoft CRM, Nutshell CRM, Goldmine CRM, Sage ACT! CRM, Highrise CRM, Zoho CRM, NetSuite CRM, SAP CRM, Constant Contact, RightNow Technologies, Responsys, Vertical Response, and Dun & Bradstreet.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380591.htm