InstaLoan Opens Third Marietta, GA Location

InstaLoan, a subsidiary of TMX Finance, opened another location Marietta, GA on Tuesday, October 15, 2013. Individuals in this area can now get the short-term cash they need with a customized loan by visiting InstaLoan. It is located at 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 10, Marietta, GA 30062 in the East Lake Shopping Center. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the store can be reached by calling (678) 996-8998.

"Opening this additional location in Marietta will allow us to better serve the residents of the community," said Linda McDonald, Vice President of Operations for InstaLoan. "We encourage those who may be in need of instant cash loans to contact the friendly team at our new branch."

InstaLoan offers a variety of different financial solutions, including: 1st lien loans, signature loans, and personal loans. To secure a short-term cash loan, an individual must have a government-issued ID and proof of income. Some loan products require a vehicle registered in the applicant’s name or loan documentation for the vehicle. Individuals with good, bad, and no credit can be approved for a short-term cash loan with InstaLoan. To learn more about the loan products offered by InstaLoan, visit http://www.instaloan.com.

InstaLoan has more than 60 locations in the Greater Atlanta Area and more than 115 locations throughout Georgia and Florida. Click http://www.instaloan.com/locations to find a location near you.

About InstaLoan

Our history: InstaLoan, a subsidiary of TMX Finance, opened its first location in Macon, GA in 2006 under the EquityAuto Loan brand. Since then the company has grown to over 115 locations in Georgia and Florida.

What we offer: InstaLoan is one of the fastest growing consumer loan companies in the country. InstaLoan offers a variety of short-term lending solutions, including: 1st lien loans, signature loans, and personal loans, to individuals with all types of credit profiles. InstaLoan focuses on providing people with the cash they need by working with them to determine the best type of loan for their situation.

