InventHelp Inventor Designs a Space-Saving Entertainment Center (SLC-1024)

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is attempting to submit the DVD Organizer to companies for their consideration.

"I needed a way to accommodate my TV, DVD player and DVD collection without taking up a lot of space," said an inventor from East St. Louis, Ill., "so I conceived of my design."

Producible in different sizes and colors, the DVD ORGANIZER provides a more convenient way to organize a flat-screen TV, DVD players, DVDs, etc. It doesn’t take up a lot of space, and it avoids unsightliness and hassles caused by hanging wires. In addition, it leaves the wall outlet free for other uses. The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-SLC-1024, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp/DVD-Organizer-Invention/prweb11374412.htm