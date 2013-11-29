InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toilet-Paper Holder (AUP-274)

InventHelp, based in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this client's invention, the Quick Change, to applicable companies in the hopes of a good faith review.

Have you grown tired of reaching for the toilet paper, only to find that the roll is empty? Whoever used the bathroom before you must have been too lazy to change it. To prevent this from happening to you, an inventor from Corpus Christi, Texas, developed the Quick Change.

The accessory allows a roll of toilet paper to be changed in a matter of seconds. The design promotes regular changing of the roll. The unit eliminates hassles and frustrations. It is ideal for individuals with arthritis, joint pain or limited mobility. In addition, the holder is producible in plain and decorative versions.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of seeing people leave empty rolls of toilet paper on the holder, especially when there are new rolls on the floor," he said. "My children also seem to refuse to ever change out the toilet paper. I came up with this idea to eliminate this aggravation."

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-AUP-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

