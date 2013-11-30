Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Drill-Bit Organizer (LST-376)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is attempting to submit this client's idea, the Drill Mate, to appropriate companies for their consideration.

Drill bits aren't cheap, especially if you're using specialized ones on a daily basis. To keep you from having to waste so much money buying new bits to replace lost ones, an inventor from Ventura, Calif., developed the patent-pending Drill Mate.

The accessory keeps bits and other items close at hand. This prevents bits from being lost or misplaced, which saves the user from having to look for bits. The design eliminates hassles and frustrations, and it saves money by reducing the need to buy more bits.

It has a magnet to hold loose screws and a flashlight. In addition, the device is usable with drill guns of any size.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of losing expensive bits at work. I came up with this idea to provide a better way to manage drill bits, screws and other small items," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-LST-376, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp/Tool-Drill-Mate/prweb11374235.htm