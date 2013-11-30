Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Easy Cheese Slicer (MLM-450)

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this Wisconsin inventor's idea, the Ch-Easy Slicer, to companies in the hopes of a good faith review.

Tired of wasting time slicing up a whole block of cheese? Then you need The Ch-Easy Slicer. The accessory provides a faster, quicker, more efficient way to slice cheese.

The unit eliminates the need to slice cheese with a kitchen knife. This saves time and effort. The accessory is easy to clean, and it adjusts to cut cheese into slices of varying thicknesses. In addition, the invention is producible in different colors.

The inventor's personal experience inspired his idea. "I was slicing cheese for a party platter, and it was taking forever," he said. "I knew that there had to be a better way to get the job done."

