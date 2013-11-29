Jackson Mountain Homes Announces Ultimate Kid Friendly Gatlinburg TN Guide

Planning the ultimate kid-friendly Gatlinburg family vacation? Jackson Mountain Homes recently released a full Gatlinburg TN guide for families traveling to the Smokies.

One of the hardest things for parents traveling with young kids is finding fun and exciting activities that their children will enjoy. Knowing this, Jackson Mountain Homes, a premier Gatlinburg cabin rental company, recently released the ultimate guide to Gatlinburg for kids.

“The Smoky Mountains create the perfect setting for families to relax and spend time together,” said a spokesperson for the Gatlinburg cabin rental company. “By creating the kid friendly Gatlinburg guide, we wanted to make sure that no matter how old their kids are, parents could find a fun and memorable activities for the whole family to enjoy.”

Included in the kid friendly guide is a breakdown of popular Gatlinburg children activities for kids of all ages. For example, for parents with toddlers, the Gatlinburg cabin company suggests parents take their kids on a thrilling motor tour, stroll through the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing in Gatlinburg.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For parents with older kids, Jackson Mountain Homes suggests you check out one of the many exciting horseback riding stables in the area. Other exciting activities include spending the day skiing or snowboarding at Ober Gatlinburg, taking a tour of the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, and experience all things unusual at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in downtown Gatlinburg.

To see the full list of all the kid friendly things to do in Gatlinburg provided by Jackson Mountain Homes, future Smoky Mountain visitors can visit their blog. Also to see a full list of the Gatlinburg cabin company’s exclusive vacation rental inventory, be sure to visit their online cabin rental search.

Celebrating 18 years of bringing families the perfect Smoky Mountain vacation, Jackson Mountain Homes provides only the finest Gatlinburg cabins and Gatlinburg chalets. Long-time friends and owners Michael Anderson and A.J. Bland pride themselves on the highest quality accommodations and service to each guest, owner and prospective owner to visit Jackson Mountain Homes. Jackson Mountain Homes’ office is located next to the Old Gatlinburg Crafts District at 1662 East Parkway. For additional information on Jackson Mountain Homes, visit their website at http://www.jacksonmountainhomes.com, or give them a call at 1-866-518-0498. Office hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11377698.htm