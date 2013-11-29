JoGuru Integrates Smart Hotel Booking Feature With Its Itineraries

JoGuru’s new hotel booking feature allows users to add hotels to their itineraries. Users can select a hotel depending on price, distance and ease of access to their favorite attractions of a city.

JoGuru has launched a new hotel booking feature to enhance its already popular itinerary planner. The new feature is set to make waves by adding convenience to clarity.

“Most travelers today face a challenge of finding a hotel that is an ideal fit both on location and budget terms. JoGuru allows a user to add a hotel into his itinerary so that he could figure out the distance and ease of access from the hotel to his favorite attractions in that city,” said Praveen Kumar, CEO and co-founder of JoGuru.

Praveen continued, “Our research indicates that a traveler is more likely to choose and book a hotel after he deems it fit according his travel plan.”

The virtual map on JoGuru shows the distances and the time taken to travel from the hotel to attractions and from one attraction to the other. All the logistics are taken care of without any of the fuss or the extra work.

Important details like amenities, costs and locations are also included in the hotel booking feature to make sure that the users can make an informed choice. So not only is the hotel compatible with the itinerary, it is compatible to the budgets and needs as well.

“We have added the hotel booking feature to bring all the aspects of planning a trip on to one single platform. Moreover, the feature is very flexible and fluid so any kind of planner will want to use it,” said Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of JoGuru, Saket Newaskar.

Integrating a hotel booking feature directly into JoGuru’s unique travel itinerary planning function will now help users make personalized itineraries with a lot of ease.

“Giving travelers a wealth of information at their fingertips, JoGuru has tried to make the entire process of booking a hotel and planning a holiday as enjoyable and as stress free as possible,” concluded Praveen Kumar.

About JoGuru

JoGuru is a personalized Itinerary Planner where travelers can create their own itineraries or refer from those that have been already created. One need not always plan his itinerary from scratch. A user can edit itineraries created by other and customize it according to his or her own preferences. With the launch of hotel integration, now travelers can book hotels that fit their journey the best.

JoGuru currently has a database of 70 top tourist destinations and around 3000 attractions to create itineraries from.

All this is supported by a social circuit of travelers where they can share their experiences in the form of blog, ask questions on destinations and meet fellow travelers of common interest.

Visit JoGuru’s innovative social travel website at http://www.joguru.com.

