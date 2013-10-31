Kleinfeld Paper Launches New Wedding Collection for Fine Stationery Retailers

Kleinfeld Paper has launched its new Wedding Collection to select stationery retailers nationwide, following the debut of its designer wedding stationery at the 2013 National Stationery Show in New York City.

Kleinfeld Paper has launched its new Wedding Collection to select stationery retailers nationwide, following the debut of its designer wedding stationery at the 2013 National Stationery Show in New York City. Under the leadership of the Company’s newly appointed President, Paul Wainman, and in partnership with Kleinfeld Bridal, the Company is extending the world-renowned name in bridal from its Manhattan-based salon to bridal consumers everywhere through their local fine stationery retailer.

Mr. Wainman, formerly President of high-end stationer William Arthur, brings in-depth industry expertise to lead Kleinfeld Paper’s expansion into the retail market. “Providing local retailers with the opportunity to carry Kleinfeld Paper allows access to a trusted international brand name in bridal,” says Mr. Wainman. “Standing behind the brand, retailers can expect best-in-class print, technology and customer service capabilities,” says Mr. Wainman.

Kleinfeld Paper produces everything inside its own state-of-the-art printing facilities, located outside of Boston. The company’s experienced, professional print management and customer service teams support retail stationery clients 7 days a week during regular and extended weekend hours, as well as through online chat, a toll-free telephone number and email. An integrated web-based ordering system, fully supported by customer service, provides retailers with easy-to-use online tools for placing, managing and tracking customer orders.

In addition, bridal consumers will find a range of options for creating the perfect wedding invitations at different price points depending on the selections they make. This new Wedding Collection offers a broad assortment of designs in three major style categories—classic, modern and romantic. A selected design prints using one of five different printing processes, including classic digital, multi-color raised ink, contemporary or traditional letterpress, and engraving. Then a bride chooses from among a variety of premium, heavy-weight papers in multiple texture and color options. Embellishment details are also available for additional customization; from envelop liners and layers to die-cut pockets, bellybands, and more.

“Our products are designed to meet the aspirations and styles of every kind of bride,” says Mr. Wainman. “With our unwavering attention to detail, robust online tools and exceptional customer service, we can give the local retailer competitively-priced designer wedding stationery that the high-end bridal consumer seeks.”

About Kleinfeld Paper

Kleinfeld Paper has been developed through a partnership between Kleinfeld Bridal, the premier wedding gown salon located in Manhattan, and Fulfillment America, Inc. (FAI), a private, Boston-area technology, print and fulfillment company with more than 25 years of experience. FAI serves a diverse range of clients across multiple industries, operating out of a 400,000 square foot facility housing state-of-the-art print and web-based ordering technology, professional print management and dedicated customer service teams. For more information, or to become a Kleinfeld Paper retailer, visit http://www.kleinfeldpaper.com/retailers or call 855.824.4723 or email info(at)kleinfeldpaper(dot)com.

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC’s hit show, Say Yes to the Dress. Kleinfeld, the leader in bridal fashion, is owned by Ronald Rothstein, Mara Urshel and Wayne Rogers of M*A*S*H fame.

