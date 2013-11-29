KottonZoo.Com Launches on a Custom CS-Cart Ecommerce Framework Designed by Absolute Web Services

Absolute Web Services just finished designing and implementing KottonZoo.Com, an eCommerce site built from the ground up on a custom CS-Cart shopping framework. An inventive set of custom administrative panels offers simpler management for an up-and-coming design showcase.

KottonZoo.Com is a hub for designers and graphic artists, an eCommerce platform for them to show off their designs and sell it to billions of internet users. With new lines of t-shirts and accessories offered constantly, KottonZoo is the new place to find new designs. The Miami web development and marketing team at Absolute Web Services built the CS-Cart eCommerce website specifically to offer a simple platform to both brand entities and KottonZoo.Com administrators.

Developing the eCommerce site on the CS-Cart platform allowed Absolute Web Services to create a platform that offered scalable flexibility and simple management. With a growing CS-Cart portfolio, AWS is gaining the skills to create dynamic eCommerce sites that are completely customized to client needs. KottonZoo.Com required multiple custom logins and administration panels for overall administration duties and for individual brands.

Custom CS-Cart Development

The Miami web development department at Absolute Web Services tested their programming skills to create multiple log-in levels and administration access. CS-Cart is a customizable platform, and the AWS team pushed the platform to the limit with custom programming to meet some unique needs. Customers can log-in to buy merchandise, but brands can also log-in to upload and monitor merchandise through the admin panel.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although most designers on KottonZoo.Com are fairly tech savvy, it isn’t easy for anyone to navigate through lines of code to add in new merchandise and monitor things. Absolute Web Services’ Miami web design team created the custom admin panel needed to let designers manage their site more easily. At the same time, the owners and staff of KottonZoo also needed a way to login and manage the overall site.

Absolute Web Services created unique PHP code, a custom CMS that makes managing content actually simple, and an eCommerce platform that showcases the product rather than the site itself. The flexibility of CS-Cart that allowed the Miami web design team to customize the site this way. CS-Cart is one of the most dynamic eCommerce platforms on the market, and its community is constantly growing.

About KottonZoo.Com

Kotton Zoo is a platform for designers and brands to show off their latest shirt designs and sell to a dedicated customer base. With a consistent design standard, Kotton Zoo only offers the most dynamic and eye-catching graphic T’s on the market. Sidney Samson, R3AHAB, Bass Jackers, and Laidback Luke are just a few of the names customers can expect to see on KottonZoo.Com.

About Absolute Web Services

Absolute Web Services is a Miami web design and marketing firm that creates powerful and flexible eCommerce sites. Many businesses like Kotton Zoo require custom solutions to meet their needs, and Absolute Web Services offers web design that is capable of meeting those needs. AWS also offers professional video editing, photo editing, and complete online marketing solutions.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11377367.htm