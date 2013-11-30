Kwan Yin Healing Introduces the Kwan Yin Mastery 1-on-1 Program

“Sometimes you need the help only 1-on-1 can bring,” says Kwan Yin Healing’s owner and practitioner, Tim Emerson. To deliver that help, Kwan Yin Healing has unveiled The Kwan Yin Mastery Program, available at http://kwanyinhealing.com.

“Sometimes you need the help only 1-on-1 can bring,” says Kwan Yin Healing’s owner and practitioner, Tim Emerson. To deliver that help, Kwan Yin Healing has unveiled The Kwan Yin Mastery Program. Information about this and other Kwan Yin offerings are available at http://kwanyinhealing.com.

The Kwan Yin Mastery program comes on the heels of the highly successfully Kwan Yin Journey program, an 11-week course including energy work, teleseminar recordings and Q&A sessions, taking clients comprehensively through physical awareness and change, emotional challenges and solutions, mental and intuitive clarity, and palpable spiritual connection. His clients’ glowing testimonials support his ambitious promise: “Get unstuck, Heal your life, and Live your Dreams.”

“We are generally living shadows of the lives we could be living, as Don Miguel Ruiz puts it, asleep in the Dream of the Planet, accepting as ordinary and settled a world that is simply not who we are and could be, if we only knew how. We don't have to remain so. We can make that shift now. I've made that Journey, and so have my clients,” notes Emerson.

Those clients almost immediately started asking, “What’s the next step?” When the request continued unabated, the Kwan Yin Mastery program started to take shape.

“Clients who have already been through the Kwan Yin Journey program have gained a lot of insight, and their lives have definitely moved forward, and are well on the road to future progress,” Emerson explains. “They can review the wealth of material and support from the program, but there's a lot of it, much of it new to them, and it takes time to implement more fully. Further, it's hard to see our own situations in the same light as outside help.”

“Sometimes clients are facing challenging times at present, and while they certainly have the tools, knowledge, and balance, they would make more rapid progress with some additional insight and assistance to help laser in on specific points,” Emerson continues. “Other times they’re in a growth spurt, and while all is going well overall, with rapid progress comes special lessons, and they're well aware how valuable bringing a guide along can be.”

How does this work? Is it healing sessions, or program material, or coaching? “That depends,” Emerson answers. “This is not a ‘one size fits all’ program. The Kwan Yin Mastery program revolves around each individual client: where each client is, what that client is experiencing, what that client would like to achieve, where that client is headed. So we design it together, each client and I. Maybe a mix of healing and support. Maybe just need support. Maybe some additional resources, tailored to the specific needs and goals of the client, case by case.”

The Kwan Yin Mastery program starts with an initial strategy session. In this session, Emerson and his client lay out a six-month plan for the work together, including specifying needs, challenges, methods, and desired outcomes, including how those outcomes will be measured. The program then runs for six months, with meetings via telephone for two 1-hour calls each month. Between calls, clients are encouraged to be in contact via email for additional help and support.

“The intensive individual focus of the Kwan Yin Mastery program is for a select few, not a destination for everybody,” clarifies Emerson. “If someone isn’t not there yet, that's great to know as well – those people can check out the Kwan Yin Journey, a very rich and powerful collection of material and healing already, or the Healing packages. In fact, before a client enrolls in Kwan Yin Mastery, I want to ensure that client is a good fit for this program. And if not, I do my best to redirect each one to something that fits better, even if that means referring someone elsewhere.”

Kwan Yin Healing was founded in January, 2012, to accommodate Emerson’s growing healing clientele. His bottom-line business-like focus on achieving tangible, measurable results, rather than good feelings alone, lead to the creation of healing and transformational programs crafted around the challenges and goals of his clients. Further programs are in the works for 2014, particularly around healing work and helping people “get unstuck.”

Kwan Yin Healing offers no-cost introductory programs as well, “The Kwan Yin Path,” beginning with six teleseminar recordings addressing “Living Abundance (and why this isn't simply money),” “Emotional Challenges and Fear,” “Stress, Overwhelm and Uncertainty,” “Finding Peace, Spiritual Growth, and Living this daily in the ‘Real World,’” “Getting Unstuck and Manifesting your Dreams and Desires,” “If Healing isn't Magic, Where do I get the Miracle? The Kwan Yin Path,” and “’Twenty Truths,’ an overview of the key concepts.” More information is available at http://kwanyinhealing.com.

