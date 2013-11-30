Langkawi.com.my and Portdickson.com.my Launches Discount and Complimentary Night Stay Vouchers for Members

Langkawi.com.my, the leading portal for Langkawi Island is expanding its services to provide more options for visitors visiting the tourist destination. Langkawi Island is among the top 3 tourist locations in Malaysia which is frequented by visitors from both the local and international markets.

Langkawi island welcomes thousands of visitors each day through its pristine waters and beautiful beaches. Langkawi.com.my provides all the information and resources for anyone who is planning to visit the island for vacations or for events like the LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition) which is held annually. There are information about the attractions around the island, tours and packages, Langkawi hotels and resorts, food and many others.

As part of the ongoing enhancement to the services in Langkawi.com.my, the portal is offering more accommodation packages and resources to enable more choices and options for visitors. Members of Langkawi.com.my can now enjoy more privileges that include more discounts and vouchers with all types of benefits and options.

The all-new voucher systems launched by Langkawi.com.my is available for members who are looking to travel to Langkawi Island in the near or far future. There are many hotels, resorts, homestays and other accommodation choices available around the island. On top of that, Langkawi Island offers a unique travelling experience that includes duty-free shopping options, watersports and other activities that encompass the likes of culture, heritage and arts.

Prior to visiting the island, members can find out about the services and facilities offered by these operators and the rates through Langkawi.com.my as there is a comprehensive listing of resources available. Members can read about reviews of hotels, experiences from other members as well as send in their own to share with others.

Through this option, members are encouraged to join the Langkawi Facebook page to connect and communicate with others around the world. By joining the Facebook page, they can now stand a chance to win many different types of vouchers. These vouchers come in the form of discounts, complimentary stays and even travel packages which they can use when they are in Langkawi Island. There are more than 500 vouchers to be given away which are exclusively catered for Langkawi.com.my’s Facebook fans.

Langkawi is an ideal place to visit for everyone in the family. This is where the children can enjoy the playgrounds, the sports rooms, swimming pools and others in resorts while the shopaholics can head to the duty free retailers while those who like golf can tee off at the international golf courses by the sea here.

The vouchers that are offered through Langkawi.com.my are catered for everyone where some are for activities in the resorts as well as discount vouchers for shopping. Meanwhile, golfers could win the golf course vouchers that include discounts for using the golf courses and other added benefits.

Apart from that, Langkawi.com.my will be offering exclusive deals for other products and services like water sports, travel package in the form of vouchers as well while working with partners like PortDickson.com.my and Cameron.com.my to offer similar services.

PortDickson.com.my provides different types of information and resources on Port Dickson, which is among the top travel destinations in Malaysia and the surrounding region. As part of this collaboration, members and visitors to Langkawi.com.my will be able to enjoy and receive vouchers not only to be used in Langkawi Island but in Port Dickson as well. There are vouchers for hotel and resort stays, food and attractions at discounted prices while some are complimentary vouchers.

Fans of Langkawi.com.my will receive exclusive deals and discounts for another major tourist location in Cameron Highlands. This is where they can now stand to receive discount vouchers that can be used if they visit Cameron Highlands compliments from Cameron.com.my, the exclusive partner of Langkawi.com.my.

This campaign is to encourage more visitors to register as members with Langkawi.com.my in which there will be certain exclusive deals to make their trips more enjoyable and to reward them for their support and contributions. Members can now receive deals like discounts, promotions, goodies, tickets and others not only within Langkawi Island but through the partner portals like Cameron Highlands Online and PortDickson.com.my which means that they will enjoy certain privileges not available anywhere else.

