Leading Inbound Marketing and SEO Agency Mindshark Marketing Rolls Out Link Detox Program for Companies Suffering From Poor Back Link Profile and Poor Rankings

Mindshark Marketing has tested a link cleaning program on various websites with results showing increases in both rankings and traffic within 45-90 days. The agency has now rolled out a Link Detox program to assist other businesses whose rankings have suffered due to Google updates as a result of poor link profiles.

Back-links have always been a major component of Search Engine Optimization. However the format, quantity, mix and type of links that are the most beneficial for rankings has changed constantly over time as Google has adjusted their algorithm continuously. In order to keep up with the continuous changes, long term SEO agencies have had to predict Google's moves and have had to maintain a highly organic and natural method of generating back-links for clients.

About Mindshark Marketing

Mindshark Marketing is a leading Inbound Marketing Agency assisting companies of all sizes to maximize their marketing campaigns through the use of digital strategies. The agency, a Google Certified Partner, is Rated #1 SEO Company in North America, and holds an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. The agency also provides wholesale digital marketing services to other Digital Agencies as a backend supplier. With offices in Toronto, New York, Delhi, Sydney and Manila, the company services its clients with high efficiency. Mindshark reviews span all industries and geographies. Direct and indirect clients include Rogers, Netapp, Acrodex, Bell, & Porsche.

