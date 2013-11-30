Leading Los Angeles CA Audiologist, American Hearing & Balance, Publishes Easy Reference Guide to Hearing Aid Type Choices

The guide to hearing aid alternatives will help to make it simpler for Los Angeles-area consumers to grasp the terms and abbreviations regularly used to talk about various hearing aid styles.

Researching hearing aids can be challenging for the novice buyer because there are so many distinct designs and numerous different abbreviations used to describe them. American Hearing & Balance hopes that the quick reference list of common hearing aid designs and terminology recently added to their website will help Los Angeles residents better appreciate their hearing aid choices.

The list - published at Guide To Commonplace Hearing Aid Acronyms, Styles And Types - includes fundamental information on the most common hearing aid types among them:

Invisible in Canal (IIC)

Extended Wear Hearing Aids

Deep Canal (DC)

Completely in Canal (CIC)

In the Canal (ITC)

In the Ear (ITE)

Receiver In the Ear (RIE or RITE)

Open Ear / Open Fit

Behind the Ear (BTE)

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A side-by-side listing of all the major hearing aid types immediately demonstrates why shoppers often have difficulty making sense of the similar names and acronyms. Despite the similar names, these hearing aid types differ in important ways. It's the goal of the quick reference guide created by American Hearing & Balance to highlight these essential differences. After shoppers understand the primary styles of hearing aids, the Audiologists at American Hearing & Balance encourage setting an appointment with a hearing care professional. A hearing care expert can offer advice about which hearing aid models are suitable for an individual after discovering more about each person's lifestyle and activities and where the hearing aid will be worn most often.

About Dr. Keith Michaels

Dr. Keith Michaels, Doctor of Audiology and Hearing Instrument Specialist at American Hearing & Balance, received his Masters Degree from California State University, Los Angeles and his Doctorate in Audiology at Florida University. Dr. Michaels has helped fit thousands of people with hearing aids in Los Angeles and loves to work with people who have problems with their balance and/or vertigo.

About American Hearing & Balance:

American Hearing & Balance is a family owned business providing superior hearing healthcare services in Los Angeles and surrounding communities with seven offices in Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Westchester, Torrance and Glendale. They offer a full range of diagnostic and preventative hearing healthcare professional services, including hearing tests, hearing aid sales, and rehabilitative and counseling services for those with hearing loss. Additionally, American Hearing & Balance stocks all the most common hearing aid accessories including cleaning supplies, hearing aid batteries and cell phone adapters. American Hearing & Balance is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest improvements and technological advancements in the hearing industry and is committed to offering the most current options to patients.

Contact:

Dr. Keith Michaels

americanhearingbalance.com

American Hearing & Balance

3875 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 302

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 536-4543

American Hearing & Balance

2809 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 803-9700

American Hearing & Balance

1318 2nd Street, Suite 1

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 773-3972

American Hearing & Balance

4640 Admiralty Way, Suite 1020

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 773-4453

American Hearing & Balance

6229 West 87th Street

Westchester, CA 90045

(310) 803-9848

American Hearing & Balance

20911 Earl Street, #470

Torrance, CA 90503

(310) 803-9501

American Hearing & Balance

633 North Central Avenue

Glendale, CA 91203

(818) 396-8161

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/hearing-aid-types/los-angeles/prweb11356752.htm