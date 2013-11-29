Leading Online Toner Supplier 123inkCartridges.ca Announce the Addition of Extra High Yield Epson T127 New Compatible Cartridges Value Pack to Their Exhaustive Inventory

A popular online supplier of the highest quality inkjet and toner cartridges, 123inkCartridges.ca recently announced the addition of Brother Extra High Yield Epson T127 New Compatible Cartridges Value Pack to their massive range of products.

The number one source for printer ink cartridges and laser printer toner cartridges in Canada, 123inkcartridges.ca, 123inkcartridges.ca has been constantly adding products to their inventory. The company recently added Extra High Yield Epson T127 New Compatible Cartridges Value Pack to their massive inventory of products. This cartridge has a shelf life 2 years and as extra high yield means more ink volume, the black cartridge yields close to a thousand pages (945) while the four different colour cartridges: Black/Cyan/Magenta/Yellow yield as many as 750 pages.

More information about Extra High Yield Epson T127 New Compatible Cartridges Value Pack is available at http://www.123inkcartridges.ca/epson-ink-cartridge/Epson-T127-Value-Pack.html. Apart from up to 1-year guarantee, free return and full refund, and secure purchase, this product is available at a special price depending on the quantity purchased. The price varies from $42.99 for each value pack to $39.99 each for a quantity of 3-5, $36.99 each for 6-9 pieces, and for more than 10 pieces, each cartridge is priced at $32.49, which offer great savings.

All the remanufactured or compatible and laser cartridges sold by 123inkcartridges.ca contain at least as much ink or toner as original manufacturer products. Some compatible inkjet cartridges contain as much as three times the amount of ink found in original inkjet cartridges. The online computer and printer supply store is constantly updating the selection of products to meet the demands and requirements of all their customers in a cost-effective way.

About 123inkcartridges.ca

One of the fastest growing online suppliers of printer and computer related products, the full line of products of Canada based 123inkcartridges can be viewed online at http://www.123inkcartridges.ca. With more than 10,000 products in their catalogue that is constantly updated to include the best and the latest products, the company has the facilities to handle 100% of their product fulfillment. Interested and potential customers can also take a look at the other products that include, but are not limited to HDMI cables, office supplies, printer, cellphone and gadget accessories, and much more that are available at competitive prices.

