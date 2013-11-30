Leading vacation rentals portal Alpha Holiday Lettings adds instant booking for Kigo clients

Alpha Holiday Lettings improves their connection to leading channel management software solution Kigo, allow direct instant bookings to be made on their website.

Already a leading portal in Kigo’s portfolio of over 39 top global portals, the UK-based vacation rentals website has added live bookings as their latest feature through their connection to Kigo. Through the Kigo channel manager, vacation rental agencies can connect to multiple sites and manage their online presence from one centralized location, saving themselves invaluable time, effort and money. Alpha Holiday Lettings already implement a strong API connection to get prices, property content, photos and availability. They have now added the option for customers to book the properties that they have connected through Kigo in real time, making for an even smoother customer journey and driving more direct bookings for the hundreds of clients that advertise on Alpha Holiday Lettings.

In response to the addition of instant bookings to Alpha Holiday Lettings’ offering, Kigo CEO Shawn Convery said of the move “This is coming at a really great time for both parties as we are preparing a new release of our API, and we’re seeing great inquiry volumes through Alpha Holiday Lettings. Instant booking is the direction that the industry is definitely going, and improving our connection to Alpha Holiday Lettings will further strengthen the booking volumes for the connected agencies by allowing customers to convert the second that they are ready to do so. We can’t wait to get started and offer this great new feature to our hundreds of agencies.”

About Kigo:

Kigo build vacation rental websites, reservation management systems and connections to leading portal sites through their channel manager. Targeting vacation rental agencies across the globe, they seek streamline the industry and save agencies time and effort by automating processes and simplifying connections to other sites.

About Alpha Holiday Lettings:

One of the top portal sites in Europe, Alpha Holiday Lettings has grown rapidly since their introduction to the market in 2010. Now a global force, with over 7000 listings in a host of global destinations offering self-catering apartments, cottages and holiday villas in Spain, England, France, Portugal, Italy, Cyprus, Turkey and other destinations around the world. They are firmly established as a leading portal in online travel. For more information, visit http://www.alphaholidaylettings.com.

