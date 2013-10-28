LendKey Adds Four Financial Industry Specialists to Sales Team

Cloud-Based Lending Leader Boosts Sales Team with Four Financial Services Professionals

LendKey, the cloud-based lending technology company located in New York City, today announced the addition of four new Senior Sales Executives to its lender sales teams; Bryan Easley, Andrea Janek, Chad Koehlmoos and Brooke Martin.

Easley spent four years at Nelnet, a large student loan servicer with over $100 billion in its servicing portfolio, where he worked selling student loan origination and servicing platforms. Janek, who was most recently with CUNA Mutual Group, has six years of credit union industry experience and was a sales executive for the central region. Koehlmoos was most recently at Fiserv, a leading financial services technology company, where he was a sales executive and managed account relations for over 130 financial institutions nationwide. Martin, who has over 16 years experience in the credit union industry, spent the last eight years at CUNA Mutual Group, where she was most recently a sales executive for the southwestern United States.

The new sales executives will be focused on selling LendKey’s origination and servicing platform, which allows lenders to quickly and cost effectively enter new asset classes through a cloud-based lending infrastructure. The platform, which originally was built for private student loans, now accommodates private student loans, private student loan consolidations, home solar loans, and home energy-efficiency loans.

“We’re excited to welcome such an established and proven group of financial services sales professionals to the LendKey team,” said Jim Merrill, SVP of Sales at LendKey. “Our sales team is committed to helping financial institutions leverage the LendKey origination and servicing platform and deploy their capital into the market quickly and responsibly, regardless of the asset class.”

About LendKey

LendKey, located in New York and Ohio, offers cloud-based technology to provide the essential infrastructure for credit unions or any party to quickly, securely, efficiently, and profitably lend to anyone else – from those offering loans directly to those structuring new types of loans. LendKey provides lending solutions to credit unions and banks nationwide primarily provide loans pertaining to students, solar or energy-efficiency efforts. For more information, visit http://www.lendkey.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11272042.htm