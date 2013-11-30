Lilysilk Proudly Announces The Addition of Two New Entries in Their Impressive Color Selection

Lilysilk adds two new entries, soft-green and charcoal, to their original selection of 15 colors, further expanding the gap between them and other retailers in the market in terms of product versatility.

Lilysilk.com, the leading online retailer of authentic high-end Mulberry silk bedding products has just announced the addition of charcoal and soft-green into their already impressive selection of 15 colors, making the total number of colors available to customers an astounding 17, by far the largest in the market.

"We understand the frustration of our customers when they finally find that perfect quality silk sheet or duvet cover that comes in the right size, only to discover the color selection is so limited they have to match their entire bedroom decor with the sheet to make things work and not the other way around." said Mike Lee, the CEO of Lilysilk. "This is why we never stop to improve the variety of our products. More colors mean more satisfied customers, and customers satisfaction comes before anything else for us here at Lilysilk."

Lilysilk is aiming to provide colors that would fit with bedroom decor of any style or theme: luxurious and elegant gold and champagne, serene and calm blue and turquoise, warm and cozy chocolate and charcoal, mysteriously sexy purple and violet, passionate rouge and claret, light-hearted soft green, and of course, the eternally trendy black and white. Customers can select different colors when browsing through Lilysilk's products on the company website at Lilysilk.com and see the pictures of the products in their favorite colors before making purchase decisions.

Currently, Lilysilk is having their annual Black Friday Sale event and offering discounts as high as 50% on their top-of-the-line 100% natural Mulberry silk products. Customers are encouraged to take this oppurtunity and explore the possibilities of building their bedroom into a perfect mix of silky elegance and comfort.

