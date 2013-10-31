Magnetic 3D Launches New Website

Magnetic 3D Completes Rebranding Effort with Launch of New Website

Magnetic 3D, the industry leader in autostereoscopic (glasses-free 3D) solutions, today announced the completion of its rebranding effort with the launch of a dynamic new website. Gradually refreshing its image over the past several months, Magnetic 3D’s website launch represents the culmination of a company-wide rebranding effort to help better represent the brand to an audience that extends beyond digital signage.

"With the recent launch of our experiential marketing group [Magnetic 3D Connect] and our expansion into other promising verticals, Magnetic 3D has been gaining incredible momentum," said Tom Zerega, founder and CEO of Magnetic 3D. "While our previous website garnered an impressive two million hits over the last year, we are confident that the new site will attract even more visitors. This website has been a collective internal effort for some time, but we wanted to make sure that we were completely satisfied with our updated image and marketing materials before we opened the site to the masses; the timing is obviously right. Visitors to the new site will not only notice a fresh look, but they will also be able to take advantage of a wealth of new information."

The new website will offer insight to several new solutions offered by the company, including the expansion of the Allura™ 3D product line, the introduction of highly customizable 3D displays, and 3D video wall capabilities with the new Empreza™ series. Rather than simply listing the full range of Magnetic 3D displays, the improved site allows visitors to view the actual products dynamically with featured 3D content and detailed views of each display’s specific input/output panels. Additionally, a new section focused on Magnetic 3D Connect’s capabilities has been added to highlight the various applications of glasses-free 3D technology, including retail and point-of-sale, digital signage, trade shows and events, experiential marketing, and digital out-of-home.

The updated homepage of the website features live feeds that are connected to Magnetic 3D’s social media outlets. The feeds are updated in real-time, providing visitors with current, up-to-the-minute news on the company while simultaneously reinforcing Magnetic 3D’s social presence across multiple platforms. Featuring embedded videos and links to appropriate playlists, the website is also fully integrated with the company’s YouTube channel, which now represents the most extensive online portfolio of autostereoscopic content in the industry.

Furthermore, Magnetic 3D’s various programs to become an authorized partner are presented in a new, easy-to-use fashion. Using the new website, businesses and individuals alike can seamlessly incorporate glasses-free 3D into their initiatives by becoming authorized digital signage network operators, resellers, systems integrators, distributors or affiliates.

"It is essential for us to provide our authorized partners with instant access to important information on the company’s products and services," said John Bracciante, vice president of channel sales at Magnetic 3D. "Our partners can now rely on the website as a central source of up-to-date information and communicate with their clients more easily than in the past."

Looking forward, Magnetic 3D intends on using the new site to launch innovative glasses-free 3D solutions for a variety of industries.

About Magnetic 3D

Headquartered in New York City, Magnetic 3D (http://www.magnetic3d.com) designs and produces industry-leading, end-to-end, autostereoscopic (glasses-free 3D) solutions. Magnetic 3D’s proprietary Enabl3D™ technology modifies flat-panel displays, enabling them to show high-definition 3D video content without the need for special eyewear. This process provides audiences with a realistic visual experience that includes both captivating off-screen "pop" and the immersive perception of depth on what would otherwise be a flat display. The company focuses on exceeding clients’ 2D expectations by delivering the highest-quality glasses-free 3D visual experience in retail digital signage, gaming, hospitality, movie theaters, casinos, hotels and other public venues.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11249028.htm