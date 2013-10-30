Maryland Jiu Jitsu Fighter Takes Silver Medal at Abu Dhabi Pro Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competition for Crazy 88

Baltimore Martial Artist, Devon Delbrugge, competed this past Sunday, October 20, at the Abu Dhabi Pro Trials in New York City. While there, Devon won three matches, earning him a silver medal at this prestigious competition.

Baltimore area fighter, Devon Delbrugge, competed this past Sunday, October 20, at the Abu Dhabi Pro Trials in New York City. While there, Devon won three matches, earning him a silver medal.

Devon Delbrugge is a 19 year old who works and trains full-time at Crazy 88 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In the past two years Devon has competed at almost every major tournament around the world. This was his first time competing at the Abu Dhabi Pro Trials in New York at the purple belt level, and he was able to obtain silver.

The Abu Dhabi Pro Trials are a series of 10 qualifying tournaments for the Abu Dhabi Pro. Those who qualify at one of the trials win a cash prize, as well as a trip overseas to Abu Dhabi. Once there they enjoy a seven day stay at a five star resort while they participate in another tournament for the Shiekhs with cash prizes on the line. Devon participated in the only trial on the east coast of America. The fact that it is the only east coast trial means that the competition consists of some of the highest level grapplers in this region and the world. One of the competitors Devon faced on the way to silver had placed third as a purple belt at this year's World Championship.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Devon has a very long competition history and many credentials to his grappling name. Earlier this year he won the World Championship at blue belt middle weight. He has also earned medals in Brazil and across the USA. In June, Master Julius Park promoted him to the rank of purple belt, and so far at his new belt rank he has won divisions in Chicago, Boston, and placed in other regional tournaments.

One of the things that Crazy 88 BJJ takes pride in is a family environment and kid's program that gives the children the opportunity to become elite level athletes. Devon was brought into the teen's class at Crazy 88 BJJ by his older brother and professional MMA fighter, Jon Delbrugge, and has become one of the top competitors of the team. Devon's brother Jon said, "Our family is really proud of what Devon has been able to accomplish. He is only 19 years old and he already holds multiple world titles."

For more information on Devon Delbrugge and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training in Elkridge visit http://www.Crazy88BJJ.com or call: 443-283-1450

For information on training in Owings Mills visit http://www.Baltimore-MMA.com or call: 410-999-1064

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11283265.htm