Massiel "MankoFit" Arias Starts New Initiative to Give Immense Following Diet and Fitness Coaching

MankoFit, Instagram all-star and SHREDZ brand ambassador, starts a new Instagram account to give direct health, fitness and diet advice to her more than 800,000 followers.

Massiel “MankoFit” Arias, fitness celebrity, personal trainer and Instagram all-star, has announced that she is starting the MankoFit Challenge, a new initiative to give hands-on health, fitness and diet coaching to her following and any of the 150 million Instagram users who want recipes, guidance and motivation to help shed those pesky holiday pounds.

The MankoFit Challenge is Arias’ new Instagram account that features videos and pictures that put a healthy twist on classic foods, guidance on proper exercise form and motivation to help you reach a personal health and fitness goal. In less than one month, @MankoFit_Challenge has gathered 70,000 followers.

Arias is excited for this new outlet and looks forward to helping educate people one what it really takes to live a fit lifestyle.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I want to show people that reaching their fitness goals isn’t as hard as it may seem. With the small changes to the diet, eating habits and exercise routines that I provide, people can see great progress to their bodies and overall health. I have personally made a complete lifestyle change, but I don’t expect others to be as extreme as I am. That’s why I want to encourage people follow my new Instagram account, @MankoFit_Challenge, and take their fitness one day at a time.”

Follow @MankoFit_Challenge on Instagram for free diet, fitness and health advice from personal trainer and fitness coach Massiel Arias at http://www.Instagram.com/MankoFit_Challenge.

SHREDZ®, the fastest growing name in the health and fitness industry, was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Jersey City, N.J. The company is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Arvin Lal. SHREDZ offers maximum strength nutraceuticals, including its flagship product, SHREDZ® Maximum Strength Fat Burner. The entire product line is manufactured and warehoused in the United States and distributed throughout more than 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.shredz.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380205.htm