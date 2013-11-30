Meet TRADOLOGIC at FXIC Expo in Chile

TRADOLOGIC, the world’s leading binary option platform provider, is currently in eager preparation for the FXIC expo in Chile.

After a long series of expos and conferences during October, TRADOLOGIC starts December with participation in FXIC in Santiago, Chile. TRADOLOGIC will be part of this forex industry conference that will take place on December 3rd 2013. The event will bring together brokers, banks, economists and technology providers from across the world. TRADOLOGIC will attend FXIC as a binary options software provider and will present to event attendees the opportunities that the binary industry offers. TRADOLOGIC will have the honor to be the Gold Sponsor of the event.

The focus of the conference is the forex industry and its tremendous growth in Latin America during the last years. Key topics at the conference panel are FX Products and Platforms and Technology. The event will give TRADOLOGIC’s team the chance to share its knowledge about the binary industry and exchange ideas with executives of top companies of the financial trading industry. TRADOLOGIC’s representatives will attend the event and share their insight into the binary option industry. Ms. Ofri Noier, head of Business Development at TRADOLOGIC, will be a speaker at the event and will present the endless opportunities this industry offers.

The FXIC expo is an event organized by Shift Forex, Conversion Pros and Forex Magnates.

About TRADOLOGIC:

TRADOLOGIC is the global leader in the financial trading industry with technology built specifically for the binary options trading market. TRADOLOGIC’s team pioneers in the binary option trading field and possesses a first-hand insight and deep knowledge about the financial trading industry. Currently, the company offers its clients a variety of products including option types, trading tools, advanced features, integration solutions and services that deliver outstanding trading experience and optimized user value.

