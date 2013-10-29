Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers To Rate A Family's Mesothelioma Lawyer Choice Before They Hire The Wrong Law Firm Because So Much Is On The Line Financially

Because there could be hundreds of thousands, to millions of dollars on the line for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma, the Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to make sure families only hire the most qualified lawyers. To level the playing field for all victims of mesothelioma, the center began a new campaign this week that encourages diagnosed victims, or their family members, to call and have any potential law firm compared to one of the best mesothelioma lawyers in the nation. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The most heartbreaking calls we get each week, are from families wondering if they were financially shortchanged for their mesothelioma compensation claim. Unfortunately, in the majority of cases, our nationally recognized attorneys tell us that the family probably was. If we were talking about tens of thousands of dollars it might not be so painful, but we are potentially talking about hundreds of thousands, or even millions of dollars. Because of these types of phone calls, the center has decided to start a service that no other law firm has.

“With nearly a decade of experience connecting families to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys, the Victims Center encourages all diagnosed victims, or their families to call us and have any prospecting law firm or attorney rated. We want families to know about all their options. That's the bottom line. They don't have to settle for a local attorney. With so much on the line financially, the Mesothelioma Victims Center has made it their passion to provide a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma, or their family members, the names and contact information for at least two of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyers. No other group in the nation offers this vital service. We hope that all families can see the value in this new service, and hope they will call us at 866-714-6466." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

All of the extremely skilled mesothelioma lawyers suggested by the Mesothelioma Victims Center have the following things in common:



Each mesothelioma attorney recommended by the group has had a minimum of a single one million dollar mesothelioma settlement within the last twelve months.

Each extremely skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyer suggested by the Mesothelioma Victims Center will personally meet with the diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in the comfort of their own home to gather more information about the victim's exposure to asbestos within 48 hours of their first phone call.

The nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys suggested by the group will be the victim's only attorney from the beginning of the claims process, to the settlement. The group will never suggest a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm.

High risk groups for a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos called mesothelioma include: US Navy Veterans, shipyard, power plant, or oil refinery workers, plumbers, county or city municipal water district workers, miners, demolition construction workers, electricians, factory workers, welders, railroad workers, or auto brake technicians."

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Typically the average US mesothelioma victim is about 72 years old. More often than not mesothelioma is diagnosed three, four, or even five decades after the exposure to asbestos. In other words the exposure to asbestos could have occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Important Note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are urging a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma, or their families, to call us at 866-714-6466 and compare the qualifications of the extremely skilled national caliber mesothelioma lawyers we suggest, to a local personal injury law firm, or mesothelioma cable TV marketing law firm. We believe taking us up on our offer will help countless victims of mesothelioma throughout the United States receive much better financial compensation settlements for this rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos."

While the states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maine, Washington, or Wyoming, based on the phone calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives diagnosed victims of mesothelioma are in every state including: California, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and Montana." http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com.

For more information about a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos called mesothelioma, please visit the US Centers For Disease Control's web site: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5815a3.htm



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11231158.htm