Middle College National Consortium Announces 22nd Annual Winter Leadership Conference

The Middle College National Consortium will hold its annual Winter Leadership Conference in Newport Beach, California from February 12 - February 15, 2014. Collaborative Leadership: The Key To Success For Middle/Early Colleges and Dual Enrollment Programs will be the theme of this year’s conference with a special emphasis on the use of data to improve high school/college collaboration and student performance.

The Middle College National Consortium announced this week that its prestigious Winter Leadership Conference will be held from February 12,, 2014 through February 15, 2014 in Newport Beach, California. The theme of this year’s conference will be Collaborative Leadership: The Key To Success For Middle/Early Colleges and Dual Enrollment Programs.

This year, there will be a focus on the use of data to improve student outcomes and collaboration between high schools and colleges. The conference will provide opportunities for MCNC members and non-members to attend workshops, to share best practices, establish peer networks with like minded educators from across the nation, develop leadership skills, analyze data, and develop school improvement plans.

Previous MCNC Conferences have always encompassed themes that dealt with timely topics. They ranged from Leading in the Era of the Common Core to Improving College Readiness by Focusing on Instruction. According to Dr. Cecilia L. Cunningham, Director and founder of the Middle College National Consortium, “The ability to collect, analyze and utilize data is critical for successful high school/college collaborations and student success. This year’s conference will focus on the use of data.” The MCNC Winter Leadership Conference is open to member and non-member schools alike. You can register by either going to the online invitation or to the MCNC website.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Middle College National Consortium, headquartered in New York City, is a leader in the movement to establish and sustain high school/college dual enrollment as a viable and necessary educational model. Additionally, MCNC is dedicated to developing and sustaining small schools in which high school students, especially those who have been previously underserved by their former schools, can earn both a high school diploma and either an associate’s degree or transferable college credits upon graduation.

To learn more about the Middle College National Consortium, visit us at (http://www.mcnc.us/) for a comprehensive overview of our history, design principles, current work and achievements.

Contact information:

Tony Hoffmann

Middle College National Consortium

O. 718-361-1981 X6

THoffmann(at)mcnc(dot)us

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/MiddleCollege/dualenrollment/prweb11280110.htm