Mobile Payment Best Practice Guidelines Provided by Timetric in New Topical Report Published at MarketPublishers.com

New topical research report “2020 Foresight Report: Best Practices in Implementing Mobile Payments” worked out by Timetric has been recently published by Market Publishers Ltd. According to the study, over the last five years, the payment industry has been buzzing with innovative products and services from pole to pole.

In the past several years, the global market for mobile payments has experienced positive growth, spurred by ongoing technological advancements in the payments industry, changing consumer preferences, intensifying competition amid stakeholders in the payments value chain, introduction of new payment solutions, as well as constantly increasing penetration of mobile devices. In order to withstand the fierce competition, the mobile payments market players tend to commoditize their products and services as well as pay a particular attention to exploiting the gaps existing in the industry value chain through new product offerings (for instance mobile wallets, contactless payment technology, remittances by mobile phone numbers, MPOS terminals, etc).

Recently, social media has emerged as a mainstream channel for mobile payment solution providers to target consumers, promote novel schemes and loyalty programs, advertise their offerings and also determine the current customer needs through feedback. Meanwhile, significant progress in cloud computing along with the growing use of open application program interfaces (APIs) has opened good opportunities for the payments market's participants to elaborate new solutions with enhanced security features.

The report presents a comprehensive guide to the mobile payments market, traces the recent industry developments with a particular focus on consumer oriented products and services. It offers historical and present industry values, provides in-depth insights into the selected country markets, examines the existing consumer technologies, highlights the main business trends and outlines the major challenges and opportunities. The research report discuses the burning issues affecting the interests of the companies dealing with mobile payments solutions; reviews the best practices implemented by the key market participants to target consumers, characterizes the regulative landscape, and also describes the structure of the mobile payment ecosystem. Moreover, the report contains market future outlook along with an insightful review of the factors expected to reshape the market landscape.

Comprehensive analysis of the global mobile payments industry.

Extensive review of the market dynamics including historical and present industry values, review of the cards payments through mobile devices in the selected countries and evaluation of the regional markets growth potential.

Description of the mobile payments ecosystem.

Snapshot of the key market drivers, limiters, challenges and opportunities.

Valuable information on the guidelines and regulative developments.

Overview of the best practices in implementation of mobile payment solutions.

Thorough discussion of the important industry trends and issues.

Outlook for the future industry development along with examination of the major factors expected to have an influence on the market.

