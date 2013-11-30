Modified Remote Control by InventHelp Client is Easier to Use in the Dark (LGI-1628)

Founded in 1984, InventHelp is a leading inventor service company, and is submitting the Sir Remote to applicable companies for their consideration.

"Annoyed at trying to find the proper button on my remote control while in the dark, I decided that there needed to be a way to make this easier," said an inventor from Hicksville, N.Y. He then created a prototype of his idea.

The SIR REMOTE allows for easier operation in the dark. It prevents the user from having to struggle to press the correct buttons, which avoids the hassle of pressing the wrong buttons. Overall, this promotes convenience and relaxation. Compatible with any electronic device, its variations include customized versions, pay-TV/DVR-box compatibility, and hundreds of uses.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-LGI-1628, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

