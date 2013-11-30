Mountain Biking Legend Tinker Juarez Sponsored By HRWC

The Heart Rate Watch Company is sponsoring mountain biking legend Tinker Juarez for 2014 with a Garmin Edge 510 bike computer and accessories to track his training data.

David "Tinker" Juarez, a member of the Sho-Air Cannondale mountain biking team and a former World Champion is being sponsored by the Heart Rate Watch Company.

"We are really proud to sponsor Tinker, he's been a great ambassador for cycling, mountain biking and is just a great all-around guy", says Rusty Squire, President of the Heart Rate Watch Company. He adds, "We are excited to see Tinker coming back to the Butte 100 to defend his title this summer and hope to get him out for a day of fly fishing after the race".

GARMIN EDGE FOR TINKER

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tinker will use a Garmin Edge 510 GPS bike computer in his training over the winter from his home base in Southern California as he prepares for the 2014 marathon season. "We sent Tinker a Garmin Edge out front bike mount to use on his road bike to give him better forward visibility of his data", says Squire.

Tinker had 17 victories in the 2013 season and has a resume in the sport of cycling going all the way back prior to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta where he competed and he won the gold medal in the 1995 Pan-Am Games. "Tinker is amazing but he just keeps going, kind of like Ned Overend did, because he puts in the time on the bike", says Squire.

Tinker is a also a member of the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame and the BMX Hall of Fame. "It is hard to find a race or a course that Tinker has not ridden he has had such a long career, yet he still likes to get out there and do it", says Squire. He adds, "I talked to him this morning and he was heading out for a 4 hour ride".

Tinker was also a 4 time US National mountain bike champion in the marathon and a 3 time US Mountain biking champion under NORBA. "They broke the mold when they created Tinker, I mean a 30 year career as a professional athlete is simply amazing", says Squire.

OTHER SPONSORED TEAMS

The Heart Rate Watch Company also sponsors the University of California Berkeley Cycling Team, the Silicon Valley Tri Club, the Ohio State University Triathlon Team and the University of Florida Tri-Gators team. "We like to stay involved and help where we can, plus we do a lot of junior development here locally in Montana", says Squire.

"If you would like to talk to any of the experts at the Heart Rate Watch Company about your training needs we can be reached at 866-586-7129", says Squire. He adds, "We use real professional athletes and competitors to test the products we sell, like Tinker, so you can count on the fact that we only stock the best products".

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380993.htm