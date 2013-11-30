Multiple Car Insurance Discounts Now Available to Those Who Qualify Could Lead to 15-65% in Savings

CarInsuranceQuoteUSA.com announces new discounts are now available to users of the popular car insurance quote comparison website.

There's no question that many Americans are looking to lower costs and re-evaluating their budgets for the upcoming new year. At a time where many are preoccupied with holiday shopping and vacation plans, a large percentage of consumers are just trying to make it through to the new year.

What many may not realize is there are plenty of opportunities to reduce costs online, in an age where information is at our fingertips comparison sites like CarInsuranceQuoteUSA.com are saving drivers across the nation hundreds on car insurance everyday.

Companies are under more pressure these days to engage their consumers and make the necessary efforts to bring opportunities to save as a way of showing that they're connected to their customers needs. Major insurance companies are no exception to this rule. With so many options to choose from and public opinion being more social than ever, a constant effort needs to be made to stay in a positive light.

With this in mind, CarInsuranceQuoteUSA.com is happy to announce new discounts made available in their database across every state with new opportunities for savings. Their insurance listings have been revised to include more detailed information on the insurance companies listed along with current discounts and incentives available to drivers in every state. Discounts include rebates for safe drivers, home owners, claim-free drivers and those who own vehicles with special equipment for safety and security plus many more that can be found by comparing quotes on the sites listings. It's important to note that in most cases multiple discounts can be combined if the driver qualifies which can lower rates significantly.

How does it work?

To get lower car insurance rates it only takes 3 simple steps:

1) Visit the site at CarInsuranceQuoteUSA.com

2) Enter a zip code to find the best insurance companies in the given area.

3) Compare the offers and click on the companies listings to get quotes.

Users of the site are free to compare as many quotes as they like with no-obligation to sign up for a policy. The more quotes compared, the better the chance of savings. Savings that could lead to over $465 for the many Americans that overpay for car insurance every year.

CarInsuranceQuoteUSA.com is an independent company that has no direct affiliation with any major insurance company. Offering non-biased listings of top "A" rated (Better Business Bureau, AM Best) insurance companies for consumers to find cheaper insurance rates the easiest way possible. Having launched over a year ago the sites continued success is based largely on its ability to deliver quotes in a simple yet effective manner that always brings results.

