My Food My Way is set to launch Young Chefs Day

New event will get student chefs to work in restaurants across Toronto

Student nutritional campaign My Food My Way is organizing a citywide event called Young Chefs Day, which will see Toronto restaurants paired with a high school chef apprentice.

Although planning for the one-day event is still in its initial stages, the idea for Young Chefs Day is to provide students with a taste of the culinary industry by giving them the chance to learn, work, and network with professional chefs.

My Food My Way will be reaching out to neighbourhood Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) and local restaurants across Toronto. Ultimately, the goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships that can provide students with an educational experience while promoting these dining establishments.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In its continuing effort to “change the culture of food in Toronto’s homes, schools, and communities”, My Food My Way has developed a program with a broad range of activities for students.

“This is an engagement-focused campaign that strives to get young people involved in the wider culture of food,” began Ahmad Ktaech, Managing Director of K+CO, the communications agency behind My Food My Way. Concluding, “empowering them to redefine the nutritional health of their generation.”

This past summer, My Food My Way was involved in Abbey’s Kitchen Stadium, a popular food competition in which student ambassadors were able to work alongside some of Toronto’s hottest chefs. As a result, several students were offered jobs at these chefs’ restaurants.

“By introducing these students into the world of culinary professionals, we are hoping that they become leaders in the change towards healthier lifestyles,” said John Weatherup, President of the Toronto Education Workers (TEW). The TEW is the union spearheading the My Food My Way campaign jointly with the Toronto District School Board as part of their Healthy Learning Healthy Living initiative.

According to My Food My Way, restaurants and students that are interested in participating in Young Chefs Day will be able to sign up through an online portal that will be available in the future, as planning for the event develops.

For more information about My Food My Way visit: http://www.myfoodmyway.ca



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11378305.htm