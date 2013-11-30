MyTipJar App Rapidly Gaining Traction in the Music World After Initial Launch

Mobile app which allows fans to tip artists directly from their phone hits 100 bands.

MyTipJar, the mobile app launched in Nashville, TN less than two months ago has already gain significant traction in Music City, and has been signed up for by 100 artists.

Fans and musicians are rapidly seeing the value of the mobile and web applications which not only allows fans to tip the band, but also allows users to see who is playing near them, search by venue and see upcoming shows of their favorite artists.

The startup is also currently working on significant upgrades to allow for data tracking and more advanced social sharing for both the bands and the fans.

"We're in the process of closing endorsement deals with some pretty big artists who see this as a great way for groups to increase cash flow, while also allowing fans to show their appreciation," said Will Mulligan, Founder of MyTipJar. "Not only can local artists use this technology, it can also be used for collecting donations at fundraising events."

MyTipJar is currently looking for non-profits which are planning fundraising events to connect with them or members of Serious Startups in regard to planning and set up of an account.

Musicians with profiles are also able to upload their upcoming schedule so users of the MyTipJar app can both see where they are playing next or search for artists they wish to see perform. Users are also able to see what artists are playing at venues they enjoy if the acts have MyTipJar accounts and have uploaded their schedule.

For artists interesting in creating an account, please visit http://my-tip-jar.com.

To download the Android App click here https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.devdigital.tipjar.

To download the iPhone App click here https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/my-tip-jar/id709349288?mt=8.

MyTipjar was founded by Will Mulligan and has received investment by several players in the Nashville area. It is already gaining traction and has significant functionality upgrades already in the works.

DevDigital, LLC is a top Nashville based web development firm specializing in enterprise systems, music business software, and iPhone, iPad, and Android application development. DevDigital, LLC, served as the initial investor in MyTipJar. For more information, email info(at)devdigital(dot)com, or call 615-477-9246.

Serious Startups was founded in 2013 by John Maddox and is comprised of a group of tech industry veterans with decades of combined experience. The tech startup company specializes in bridging the gap from seed stage to large-scale capital investment. Covering all aspects of a tech startup process, Serious Startups prides itself in handling all facets of the process and executing all tasks in house, exercising time management while ensuring quality control. To learn more about this unique approach to tech startup, please visit http://www.seriousstartups.com or call 615.429.1986.

