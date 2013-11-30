MyVitamin and MyProtein Affiliate Programs Live on MoreNiche

Two exciting new brands have just joined the MoreNiche network from The Hut Group; MyVitamins and MyProtein. Both are popular well established brands in their niche and their affiliate programs are now live for promotion.

MyProtein is the UK’s number one sports nutrition brand and has grown rapidly since it hit the market. The industry is worth over £260 million in the UK alone, with protein powders, drinks and bars being some of the most popular sports nutrition products out there. With a website in multiple languages there are big opportunities to promote further afield too.

The MyVitamins website brings hundreds of vitamins and supplements for affiliates to promote. The range is huge and there are some extremely popular items for sale such as multi-vitamins, probiotics and fish oil supplements.

The commission available for these two brands is 8% and given their popularity and regular special offers, they will be easy to promote via the MoreNiche network. They also have the added benefit of being a multi-product store - customers are likely to add more items to their basket, resulting in higher commissions for affiliates.

Affiliates promoting either of these brands will have the opportunity to work with a dedicated affiliate manager, and both offer a 30 day cookie period. There is also potential for exclusive opportunities for high performers. Products are suitable for both men and women which open up the doors to a wider range of traffic. These are the perfect brands for publishers who already have established health and fitness related websites, especially multi-product affiliate sites.

MoreNiche has been on the scene since 2002 and is a leader in this area of affiliate marketing. As part of the Twist Digital group affiliates can also join the Twist community at affiliate gatherings and share ideas in the Twist Forum. MoreNiche understand the importance of being transparent, honest and ethical, their network model is built around these ideals, and affiliates receive premium support and guidance every step of the way.

