Nationwide Car Wraps Manufacturer Discusses London Advertisement that Utilizes the Sense of Smell to Connect with Potential Consumers

JMR Graphics, a nationwide car wraps manufacturer, comments on a London advertising stunt that utilizes the sense of smell to create a memorable consumer experience.

Nationwide car wraps manufacturer, JMR Graphics, comments on a London advertisement that works to connect with potential consumers through the sense of smell.

According to a November 25, 2013 article published by The Drum titled “McCain unveils potato scented taxi,” McCain Potatoes recently unveiled a potato-scented taxi as part of its newest marketing campaign.

The taxi, which will travel through London, Birmingham, Manchester, York, Leeds and Bristol, will offer free rides for five minutes – the length of time it takes to fully microwave a McCain Ready Baked Jackets potato. During the duration of the trip, riders will experience the “warm and appetizing” oven backed jacket potato scent.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mark Hodge, McCain Foods head of brand, says, “We’re bringing a whole new meaning to the idea of driving sales. The Jacket Taxi campaign will deliver huge consumer awareness and genuine stand-out for McCain Ready Baked Jackets, transporting them from the freezer aisles quite literally into the noses, minds and mouths of hungry shoppers across the country.”

TJ Pannell, a representative of JMR Graphics, a nationwide car wraps manufacturer, says McCain’s marketing stunt is brilliant. “With all of the advanced technology that is available to advertisers, it’s important to stand out. This taxi literally immerses potential consumers in the brand and will be sure to leave those who experience it hungry for their potatoes after their taxi ride,” he says. “This is the type of advertising that will keep them at the forefront of their industry.”

JMR Graphics is an award winning Nationwide 3M Certified Manufacturer of Graphics for over a quarter of a century. We specialize in branding companies through Fleet Graphics, Vehicle Wraps, Architectural Wall Graphics, Promotional Window Clings, Floor Graphics, Event Signage and much more. We offer a variety of 3M Graphics Films, which are specially designed for most surfaces that require a changeable, short and long-term application. Our exceptional “Turn Key Service” is backed with a 3M MCS Warranty to give you peace of mind when you need optimum performance for the intended life of your graphics. With our state-of-the-art, cutting-edge facility we inspire our clients by providing creative design, custom-printed graphics and handle a network of nationwide installers. JMR Graphics provides expert capabilities and capacities needed to meet any graphic challenge.

#####

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11377541.htm