Nerium Review Examines The Age-Defying Skin Care Cream That Promises Wrinkle-Free Face

Nerium reviews have been flooding the Internet and Brandy Lopez from AD Skincare reveals the truth about this skin care cream being the world’s most powerful wrinkle fighter.

Nerium reviews have been flooding the Internet and Brandy Lopez reveals the truth about this skin care cream being the world’s most powerful wrinkle fighter.

Nerium AD, a new age-defying skin care cream proven to reduce wrinkles by as much as 30 per cent in fewer than 30 days, has just been release to the consumer. This specific cream has a higher concentration of NAE-8, plus other protein blends that ensure your skin gets the rejuvenation it needs.

The product spokesperson, Brandy Lopez, points out those women over 30 within the United States of America can now breathe a sigh of relief this new age-defying, wrinkle reducing face day and night cream they have been searching for all their life.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Nerium will help them look younger and feel better about themselves,” said Lopez.

“It will also prevent them from further worrying that people thinks they look old the next time someone looks at their face,” added Lopez.

Nerium, which is made from all natural products and completely safe, according to the product spokesperson, has successfully gone through rigorous dermatological testing before being made available to the American consumers. This is the bold claim that prompted an investigative review.

The Nerium Review further notes that this product is the result of many long, hard hours in the labs.

“Finally, you can now get an anti-aging night cream that actually works,” said Lopez, adding that the formula that Nerium AD uses has been clinically proven to fight unattractive wrinkles, skin discoloration, pore enlargement, loose skin, and more.

One of the products chief ingredients that works the real magic is said to be the NAE-8 extract. According to Lopez, it is a powerful and essential ingredient that consumers won’t find in any other so-called anti-aging cream.

“The NAE-8 extract, plus all the other effective ingredients (we use nothing but the best) makes the Nerium AD cream by far the single most potent anti-aging cream you will ever find, period,” claimed Lopez.

According to Lopez, consumers can now finally purchase and regularly use the only cream that works. “C’mon! Let’s start getting those wrinkles off, tonight!” she said.

The Nerium AD product line is a one-of-a-kind, and according to the spokesperson, they are not just saying that without proof.

Substantiating their claim, the spokesperson further remarked, “We can back it up with our customer reviews, and with the fact that we’ve found the perfect combination of highly potent, natural, chemical ingredients, all of which are highly effective on any skin type regardless of your age and/or skin condition.”

Another reason Lopez gave why Nerium AD is said to be the best in the business is that the formula used has been clinically proven to reduce signs of aging. “What this means is that Nerium AD was tested by impartial lab scientists who are in no way associated with us,” notes Lopez.

Those wishing to purchase Nerium AD, or for more information, click here.

To access a comprehensive Nerium review, visit http://adskincare.com/nerium-review.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11368604.htm