NetBoss Technologies, Inc., Showcases Latest Service Assurance and Customer Experience Solutions at Zain Technology Conference, Dubai

Long Term Partnership Focuses on Ensuring the Highest Levels of Service Quality.

NetBoss Technologies, Inc., a leading supplier of network management and service assurance solutions to network operators around the world, is participating in Zain Group’s 3rd annual Zain Technology Conference (ZTC) at the Atlantis, The Palm Hotel in Dubai, from December 1st through the 3rd. The NetBoss XT, NetBoss Performance, NetBoss StateWise, and NetBoss Acuity platforms are being highlighted for their unique ability to advance the service quality initiatives of Zain and other forward-looking network operators

.

Steve Lowndes, Director of Solutions Engineering for NetBoss Technologies, will be a featured speaker at the conference, presenting “Automating Service Assurance,” which covers advanced topology correlation tools for root cause analysis and service impact analysis, augmented by KPI Dashboard summaries to improve service assurance and customer experience.

This year’s event will be Zain’s largest to date with the participation of 60 of the world’s leading technology solution providers.

The annual conference is held to enable Zain’s technology partners to share their latest capabilities in the telecommunications field with all Zain operating companies, while at the same time establishing a focal point for discussion on issues of mutual interest between the Zain Group and its leading suppliers and service providers.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Zain is an innovator and leader in the countries in which we operate, and NetBoss Technologies provides us with advanced tools to differentiate our services and lower our costs in these very competitive markets,” said Hisham Allam, Group Chief Technology Officer of Zain.

“Zain has been a recognized industry pacesetter in their commitment to offer the best service quality and customer experience,” said Jim Odom, President and CEO of NetBoss Technologies, Inc. “They have used NetBoss products and services for more than 10 years, and we are proud to be their service assurance partner.”

About NetBoss Technologies, Inc.

NetBoss Technologies, Inc. provides next generation OSS software-based solutions to communication service providers, improving their operational efficiency and quality of service. Providing precise and actionable “anywhere, anytime” information on networks and associated services, our products ensure revenue is protected through improved end-user quality of experience. NetBoss Technologies has hundreds of installations worldwide addressing the telecommunications, utilities, government, and public safety industry segments and is an active TeleManagement Forum member supporting open standards-based solutions. Visit us at http://www.NetBoss.com.

About Zain Group

Zain is a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa providing mobile voice and data services to over 44.3 million active customers as of 30 September, 2013. With a commercial presence in 8 countries, Zain operates in: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages ‘touch’ on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in ‘INWI’, through a joint venture. Zain is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (stock ticker: ZAIN).

For more, please email info(at)zain(dot)com or visit:

http://www.zain.com

http://www.facebook.com/zain

http://www.twitter.com/zain

http://www.youtube.com/zain

http://www.instagram.com/zaingroup

http://www.linkedin.com/company/zain

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11377992.htm