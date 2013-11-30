New Drug Helpline Provides Valuable Resource for Addicts in Richardson

Drug Rehab Richardson’s new helpline provides valuable information for addicts on where to seek help for substance abuse.

Many people in Richardson, TX need help for their substance abuse. But until recently, little information was available for those seeking treatment. To help alleviate this problem, Drug Rehab Richardson has developed a helpline to provide assistance to those seeking help for their chemical dependency.

Anyone can reach the hotline at (972) 210-2911 and speak directly with an addiction specialist who can answer any questions or concerns about drug or alcohol addiction. The helpline can also assist teenagers and young adults who are desperately looking for guidance. Drug Rehab Richardson has also set up an informational website http://www.drugrehab-richardsontx.com with contains additional information about available treatment programs for both adults and teens who would like to learn more about the recovery process at a drug rehab center.

The helpline and website are designed to inform people about what goes on in rehab. Treatment facilities currently offer 45-day programs made specifically for teens battling addiction and drug abuse. Young adults can often be rebellious and may be reluctant to listen to the advice of their parents. A rehab facility can provide solid role models who can reach young adults more effectively.

Teenagers in Richardson, TX are encouraged to contact the helpline and visit the website for more information about getting expert help for substance abuse. Using the information from the website and guidance from the addiction specialists, addicts are better positioned to make informed decisions when it comes to approaching recovery.

About Drug Rehab Richardson:

Drug Rehab Richardson is devoted to providing people with a drug or alcohol addiction proper information to about the benefits of rehab. By calling the toll-free hotline at (972) 210-2911, adults and teens can learn about treatments and rehab programs which work best for them. Additional information can also be found at http://www.drugrehab-richardsontx.com.

