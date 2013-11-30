New Drug Rehab Midland Helpline Provides Addicts with Recovery Help

Drug Rehab Midland has created a toll-free helpline for anyone who wants to achieve and maintain sobriety the help of a rehab center.

Admitting to a drug or alcohol addiction is the first step on the road to recovery. But knowing where to find help can be a major obstacle. To create more awareness, Drug Rehab Midland has developed a helpline to inform addicts about treatment facilities which are best equipped to help them overcome substance abuse.

The helpline provides valuable information about addiction treatment and the various ways an individual can overcome chemical dependency. By calling toll-free at (432) 296-5522, anyone can receive advice about the different drug rehab programs designed to help addicts overcome addiction.

Drug Rehab Midland has also created a website, http://www.drugrehab-midlandtx.com, where people can find more information on available treatments and therapies used by drug rehab programs to help patients achieve sobriety. For those who have trouble admitting to a substance abuse problem, contacting Drug Rehab Midland can make this first step significantly easier. Call or log on today and find out how a drug rehab program can help turn someone’s life around.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Drug Rehab Midland:

Drug Rehab Midland specializes in helping addicts get the help they need to become sober and overcome drug or alcohol addiction. If you need help for a substance abuse problem or want to know how a rehab center can help, call their new helpline at (432) 296-5522 or visit them online at http://www.drugrehab-midlandtx.com Beating addiction is possible when you get help from a rehab and recovery facility.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380681.htm