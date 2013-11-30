New Helpline for People in Bowling Green Makes Finding Addiction Treatment Easy

A new addiction treatment helpline created by Drug Rehab Bowling Green helps people find drug rehab centers and treatment programs.

Asking for help with addiction is often the most difficult part of the entire recovery process as it is the first step a person must take in the long journey that is recovery. Many addicts want to overcome their struggles with substance abuse but do not know how to begin or where to turn to for help in the process. There are not very many places in Bowling Green, OH where people can look for help with these often difficult issues. This is why Drug Rehab Bowling Green has created a drug rehab helpline to provide callers with reliable information on addiction and recovery options.

Calling the toll-free helpline at (419) 567-1478 will put the people of Bowling Green in touch with addiction specialists that can answer their questions and provide them with information.

Reaching out to an expert can help jumpstart the sobriety process for an addict who wants to give up drugs and alcohol for good. Rehab programs are encouraged for addicts who would like to achieve and maintain sobriety, as it is always easier to do this with the help of trained professionals. Finding an addiction treatment facility to meet the needs of any addict is now much easier with the Drug Rehab Bowling Green helpline.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to the helpline, there is also an informational website to provide people with even more information about drug rehab centers and the various programs they offer. Visiting http://www.drugrehab-bowlinggreen.com can provide anyone with a plethora of information on different program and therapeutic options available to rehab patients. There are even programs designed specifically for teenagers who require a different type of treatment than adults. The hotline at Drug Rehab Bowling Green can help young adults or their parents find the drug treatment program that offers the best chance at success.

About Drug Rehab Bowling Green:

Drug Rehab Bowling Green specializes in helping addicts and their families find drug rehab centers, programs, and treatments in order to overcome addiction problems. Finding help for addiction recovery is much easier when you work with the special helpline at Drug Rehab Bowling Green. Call (419) 567-1478 or visit http://www.drugrehab-bowlinggreen.com to learn more today.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380342.htm