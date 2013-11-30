New Helpline in Killeen Makes Addiction Recovery Possible

Drug and alcohol rehab information is now readily available thanks to Drug Rehab Killeen’s new helpline.

Many people who suffer from drug or alcohol addiction in Killeen, TX need help for their substance abuse issues. But until recently, very little information was available for treatment options locally. Understanding where to receive help and guidance for substance abuse can be one of the most difficult parts of the recovery process. Drug Rehab Killeen’s new addiction helpline is providing valuable information about addiction and the different treatment methods available.

By calling (254) 731-4352, anyone can receive information on drug treatment facilities, therapy options, and programs available to those who have the goal to achieve and maintain sobriety. One of the major issues for overcoming chemical dependency is learning where to get help. Many turn to friends or family for assistance. However, the best chance for recovery is to get treatment from qualified professionals and addiction experts.

Drug Rehab Killeen has also created a corresponding website http://www.drugrehab-killeentx.com which can answer questions about the latest available treatment programs for adults and teenagers. New treatment techniques and programs are constantly developed to make overcoming addiction easier and less lonely of an experience. By combining the helpline and website, the goal is to help people make informed decisions on how increase their chances for recovery.

About Drug Rehab Killeen:

Drug Rehab Killeen provides valuable information for anyone who is looking to overcome their addiction to drugs or alcohol. Through the use of a special helpline and website, anyone can access information on where to get the proper help they need to overcome substance abuse. Call toll-free at (254) 731-4352 or visit them online at http://www.drugrehab-killeentx.com for more information.

