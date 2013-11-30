New Substance Abuse Hotline in Abilene Makes Finding Treatment Easy

Drug Rehab Abilene’s new addiction treatment hotline is helping addicts find the right treatment programs.

One of the most difficult tasks for those suffering from alcohol or drug addiction is simply asking for help. It can often be the most difficult part of the recovery process. In many cases, addicts simply don’t know where to turn for help. For those living in Abilene, TX, the options can be limited. But thanks to a new hotline established by Drug Rehab Abilene, people suffering with substance abuse can now quickly access a qualified addiction specialist to provide reliable information on addiction and recovery options.

By calling the toll-free hotline at (325) 480-1113, anyone in Abilene can voice their concerns and questions to an addiction expert. These highly-trained professionals can provide information about programs available at rehab facilities. Reaching out to an expert can help jumpstart the sobriety process for an addict who wants to achieve and maintain sobriety. Overcoming a chemical dependency is almost impossible to accomplish alone. But with the help of trained professionals, finding a treatment facility to meet the needs of any addict is now much simpler.

Drug Rehab Abilene has also created an informational website to provide people with additional information about the variety of programs offered at drug treatment facilities. By logging on to http://www.drugrehab-abilenetx.com anyone can access information on different therapy and treatment programs available to rehab patients. Many rehab centers offer treatment programs designed specifically for teenagers. Drug Rehab Abilene’s hotline can help young adults and their parents find the best drug rehab program to fit their needs.

About Drug Rehab Abilene:

Drug Rehab Abilene specializes in helping addicts and their families find drug rehab facilities, programs, and treatments need to overcome substance abuse. Finding help for addiction recovery is much easier when you work with the special helpline at Drug Rehab Abilene. To learn more call (325) 480-1113 or visit them online at http://www.drugrehab-abilenetx.com for more information.

