New Trend in Custom Artwork for the Office

Jewel Kade is seeing an increase in Poetry Custom Canvas orders for businesses.

Promoting the company logo isn’t just for business cards, web and outdoor signage anymore. More businesses are turning to custom artwork to add a personal warmth and gallery-quality touch to their company’s brand identity, and they’re doing it with Jewel Kade’s Poetry Custom Canvases.

With Jewel Kade’s Poetry Custom Canvases, customers can create one-of-a-kind artwork featuring photos, logos and text they design in JK’s online JK Studio. Once designed, JK Production Artists print and hand-stretch the canvas in Jewel Kade’s studios in Alpine, Utah.

Poetry originally debuted as custom artwork for home and living space, but customers have since expanded the use to businesses. With the opportunity to upload a company’s logo, business photos, and add a custom message, the Poetry Canvas becomes a beautiful representation of the brand.

“From bakeries to hair salons to medical offices, we’re thrilled to see more businesses creating Poetry Custom Canvases for their work space,” said Janet Kinkade, Jewel Kade Founder, President & Designer. “Artistry and functionality combine when companies hang Poetry in the office, and it’s a wonderful way to connect the brand with customers.”

ABOUT JEWEL KADE

Artisan jewelry. Handcrafted charms. Inspiring décor. Available through JK Stylists nationwide, Jewel Kade is a fresh take on timeless fashion. Founded by Designer Janet Kinkade, Jewel Kade’s Signature Charms and Poetry Custom Canvases are all handcrafted in JK’s Production Studios in Alpine, Utah. Jewel Kade has garnered national attention – appearing on ABC News, The Today Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and American Idol. (Citing media references does not imply endorsement of Jewel Kade products in any way by media, related production companies or related spokespersons/personalities.) Committed to making a difference, Jewel Kade also offers the JK Cares Collection. For every JK Cares piece purchased, 5% of the proceeds go directly to help in the fight against breast cancer. For more information on Jewel Kade’s inspiring story, artisan jewelry and Poetry Custom Canvases, visit http://www.jewelkade.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11377610.htm